“Shaquille O’Neal, you can’t wear your Hall of Fame ring so openly!”: When Mila Kunis hilariously roasted Lakers legend on the Jimmy Kimmel show

Shaquille O’Neal once guest-hosted the Jimmy Kimmel Show! Who was his first guest? A wildly charming Mila Kunis, of course!

Shaquille O’Neal has a vibrant on-screen presence. Not a lot of NBA players have that and Shaq has groomed himself over the years. Appearing in various movies and TV shows, he knows how to be under the spotlight.

So, in 2017, Jimmy Kimmel asked Shaq to fill in for him and The Big Diesel obliged. Who was his first guest of the night? A stunning and quite frankly charming Mila Kunis!

The actress came on to the show to have a candid chat with Shaq and the first thing she notices is his Hall of Fame ring! And tells him to take it off and keep it in a safety deposit box!

The ring is quite big by the looks of it, almost the size of Mila’s face, in fact!

Shaquille O’Neal reveals he could hear her scream during the Laker games!

They also talked about how they are fated rivals, Kunis revealed that she is a Dodgers fan but Shaq is a Yankees fan. Shaq asks Kunis if she is loud during games.

At first, she says that “As a mother, I have to be careful of being loud around children!” She adds “If there are no children in the vicinity, then f*** yeah I get loud!”

Shaq adds that he has heard Mila during the Los Angeles Lakers games! “Come on, Shaq make your free throws!” The Lakers legend says that in a funny manner as the two continue to talk.

While they talk more about life and everything else in between, it is fun to know that the Big Diesel can be quite the host. And while Mila might not be comfortable with Shaq flaunting a huge ring, we know that he won’t stop doing that anytime soon!

