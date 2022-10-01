“I’m His Best Friend, I Don’t Care What He Says”: LeBron James’ Candid Confession on Teammate Anthony Davis

Lakers superstar LeBron James has nothing but praise for teammate Anthony Davis, referring to him as his best friend.

A lot is riding on the LA Lakers entering the upcoming season as they plan to run it back with the same cast, despite their horrid campaign last year. President Rob Pelinka and co have introduced some significant changes, which include hiring new head coach Darvin Ham and acquiring Patrick Beverley.

One of the biggest concerns for the purple and gold continue to be big man Anthony Davis, who hasn’t been able to get rid of his injury woes, playing less than 50% of the total games conducted in the last two seasons. While there is no denying his talent, availability is the ultimate ability.

Amid AD’s health struggles, the entire onus was on LeBron James, who, at age 37 years old, has been nothing short of phenomenal. Unfortunately, this isn’t enough to carry the Lakers through a stacked western conference. What made matters worse was Russell Westbrook being a misfit on the roster.

As the Lakers begin their training camp, King James, who caught up with the media, had nothing but kind words for his superstar teammate AD, referring to him as his best friend.

“I’m his best friend, I don’t care what he says”: LeBron James on beginning his 4th training camp with Anthony Davis.

According to the latest predictions, heading into the 2022-23 season, the LA Lakers are expected to be the 8th seed, not very exciting news for the purple and gold fans. However, this could change if Davis manages to keep himself available year-round.

A top 5 talent when healthy, The Brow has emerged as one of the favorites to win the MVP in the upcoming season, which might come across as surprising to many. Nonetheless, the former champion aims to play all 82-games this season, with health being his only individual goal this year.

With the training camp kicking off, AD’s teammate James would address the media, including how he felt about the upcoming season being the former Pelicans superstar’s journey to redemption.

“I’m happy to be his teammate, extremely proud to be his best friend, he will say I’m not his best friend, but I’m gonna take it with me. I’m his best friend, I don’t care what he says. It’s just an honor for me to be teammates with such a great player and even a better person.”

On his relationship with Anthony Davis, LeBron says, “I’m his best friend, I don’t care what he says.” pic.twitter.com/a832c1TMSu — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 30, 2022

Many tout the upcoming season to be AD’s comeback tour to the top of the NBA heap, with the likes of Kendrick Perkins having him as a top candidate for the MVP.

