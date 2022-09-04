Do Ja Morant and Stephen Curry do too much for their teams? A comparison of Grizzlies vs 2022 champion Warriors

Stephen Curry has been pivotal for his team for the past half a decade – while a younger star seems to be inconsequential to his team.

Last season, we saw the Golden State of old – a supremely confident team that was capable of beating anybody. They won more often than not and went all the way in June. They beat everybody in their way comfortably, with massive efforts from one man – Stephen Curry. The Golden State sharpshooter was a cornerstone in replicating the success of the last decade, and the team was much worse off without him.

How much worse you ask? They could only win 44% of the games without him playing. That bad. Steph did not play 18 games in the regular season, and the team only won 8 of them. That is a small sample size, but that is lesser than a less than 50% win rate. In contrast to that, the Memphis Grizzlies have had a completely different story.

Ja Morant has been an utter revelation for them, but that main stats story tells something else. In the games that Ja has not played, the Grizzlies have had an astounding 81% win rate. *1 – that is how many points Kobe Bryant scored in a game. Ja missed 25 matches in the regular season, and they won 20 games out of that. They lost more games than they won when Ja was on the court.

Also Read: Ayesha Curry trolls Stephen Curry by choosing $70 million “Quiet Man” Klay Thompson to sit beside her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden State Warriors🌉 (@warriorscore)

Stephen Curry vs Ja Morant is a duel that will not last long – but one has already won the battle and the war

One can argue that the stats are biased, and tell a one-sided story. But that should be taken for both then. Steph and Ja are instrumental to their team, but one suffers a lot more than the other when their main man is out. While in Steph’s case, the sample size is smaller, we’ve seen first-hand what happens when he doesn’t play. In the studio where he didn’t play for almost a whole season, GSW was a lottery team.

Ja is still young, but it isn’t wrong that his team plays better basketball when he isn’t there. This can be construed in two ways – one, Memphis doesn’t need Ja. Two, when Ja is out, everyone else rallies together, to make the loss of him less noticeable. We should believe the second to be the truth because Memphis look much more energetic when he plays.

They are a young team and will climb up soon. But at this moment, the King of PGs is still Stephen Curry. The fans of the young Grizzlies team thought the only reason they lost was that Ja didn’t play. Read the stats people, They never lie.

Also Read: LeBron James congratulates Stephen Curry on earning bachelor’s degree from Davidson College