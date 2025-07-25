Shaquille O’Neal’s Hairline Bet With Dwyane Wade Resurfaces Amid Wild Rudy Gobert Statement

Find someone that loves you as much as Shaquille O’Neal loves making outlandish statements. The Big Diesel simply can’t help himself from being out of pocket over and over again and sometimes, it comes back to bite him.

The best part of Shaq’s willingness to put himself out there is that there’s often a bet attached to the crazy claims he makes and he’s not shy about paying up.

Earlier this week on his podcast, Shaq engaged in one of his favorite pastimes, bashing Rudy Gobert. He was so exuberant about metaphorically dunking on the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year that he voluntarily took a huge personal risk.

“I f****** hate Rudy Gobert,” Shaq said. “That m*********** make $250 million, he don’t deserve it. As the president of the Big Man Alliance, you making big money, play like a f****** big man. That’s it. Throw some ‘bows, knock some people out, don’t be letting some little white dudes from Denver dunk on you and talk s*** to you, and then you gotta grab him by the neck at the last second. Come on, bro.”

Shaq’s cohost Adam Lefkoe said, “I just want Shaq to still be on TV when Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame,” to which Shaq replied, “If Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I’ll wear this dress to the m************ ceremony.”

He then held up a huge picture of Charles Barkley wearing a black cocktail dress, a sight not meant for the cable TV.

Shaq better get his measurements taken, because as a four-time DPOY, Gobert is a lock to make it to Springfield even if he retires to an idyllic life in the French countryside tomorrow.

Not Shaq’s first rodeo

Shaq’s bold proclamation is a reminder that back in 2020 he had to eat some humble pie after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade. The two former Heat teammates and 2006 champs wagered on a game between the Heat and the Bucks. Shaq was on Team Giannis, but the Greek Freak shot an uncharacteristic 6-18 from the floor as the Heat won 105-89.

As punishment, Wade made Shaq grow his hair out so that people could see his hairline. Shaq has been shaving his head since he was with the Orlando Magic early in his career, and the resulting look was disturbing, to say the least.

Never forget when Shaq lost a bet to D Wade and had to grow out his hairline pic.twitter.com/PnHVCH168m — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) July 24, 2025

Fans had a field day with Shaq’s new look, with one declaring, “Shaq needs to plug back in and let his hair finish charging.” Another said, “Hairline is so far back the NBA is considering the 4pt line.”

Even when he loses, Shaq is always a good sport about paying up. Gobert’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony just got a lot more interesting.