GPII Calls Draymond Green an Equal Trash Talker to His Father Gary Payton

We all remember Gary Payton as one of the biggest trash-talkers in the game. His hilarious arrogance, combined with how great a player he was, made him one of the most entertaining players in the game. His son, Gary Payton II, has a teammate who is quite similar to GP, and you must have already guessed that it’s Draymond Green.

The Warriors forward is as famous for his on-court antics as his game that has earned the Dubs four championships. And junior Payton thinks it’s because he has the same nature as his dad, which doesn’t let them be quiet.

GPII says Draymond Green is an equal trash talker to Gary Payton

Senior Payton was in attendance to watch GPII play his 3rd game back in action for the Dubs, in the Warriors’ Friday night game against the Spurs.

After GSW’s 130-115 domination, GP and Draymond were seen exchanging some words while hugging each other. And when GP’s son got a question about what could the two have been saying to each other, GPII said the conversation should not come out. He also said that they are both equals in trash-talking.

GP2 says his dad and Draymond are equals in trash talking 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RKq1NEy1AT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 1, 2023

Jeez! The toughness that GPII would have developed growing up with a father like GP, is beyond imagination. No wonder how this 6ft 2’ guard flies around dunking the ball and being a post-defender better than some big men in the league.

Good that he didn’t learn his trash-talking habits. Otherwise, with him, Green, and Jordan Poole, Warriors training sessions would have been more menace than an actual game.

GPII back with Warriors is a threat to the West

It’s been just 3 games since he has been back as a Warrior after his horrific stint with the Blazers that ended, and Gary Payton II has already started having a positive impact on the team.

With as minimum as he has been playing, the 30-year-old has had a big impact on both the games that they have won recently. With him patrolling the perimeter as well as the posts, the Dubs are almost set to again be themselves in the Playoffs.

If Andrew Wiggins comes back before the postseason as well. The West is going to be tough, again.