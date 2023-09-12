Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Hypes Up NFL Superstar Tom Brady Draining Impressive Shots While Working Out with Son in a Basketball Gym

In a recent Instagram story, Shaquille O’Neal‘s son, Shaqir, hyped up none other than NFL superstar Tom Brady. The footage captured the legendary quarterback showcasing his skills in a basketball gym, effortlessly draining one shot after another with his own son. Tom Brady is a name synonymous with greatness in the NFL. Undoubtedly one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport, Brady has been firmly placed in the GOAT debate.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal has become known for his heartwarming posts and insightful takes on the current basketball scene. Additionally, with this latest post from his son Shaqir, it appears that the younger O’Neal is set to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shaqir’s Instagram Story feat. Tom Brady and his son

The captivating video captures a moment of true athleticism as Tom Brady, joined by his son John, effortlessly sinks shots in a basketball gym.

Advertisement

The caption reads:

“Tom Brady and his son full workout.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhenInDoubt4242/status/1701630970602893353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The footage provides a glimpse into the dedication and teamwork exhibited by this dynamic father-son duo.

Tom’s prowess in the NFL is widely celebrated, but this video serves as proof of his athleticism. Additionally, with a level of skill that seamlessly translates from the gridiron to the basketball court, Brady’s talent is a sight to behold.

Advertisement

Brady’s ultimate compliment to Charles Barkley and Shaq

Brady is well-known for being close friends with Shaq, and an avid Inside the NBA watcher! This was apparent in his appearance on the show in May 2022, where he gave Shaq and Charles Barkley the ultimate compliment.

Brady said,

“I love your guys’ show. I told Shaq when I had dinner with him a few weeks ago how great the show it is. The best camaraderie, I think everybody in television tries to emulate what you guys do, so keep it up. It’s like a very dysfunctional Thanksgiving family dinner. You guys are doing very well.”