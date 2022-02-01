“I flew in on game days just so that I could be with my father during his sickness”: DeMar DeRozan opens up on his family first attitude and his personal experiences

DeMar DeRozan may throw up gang signs all day – but at the end of the day he knows family is the most important thing in life

DeMar DeRozan has found a new family in Chicago. He’s now experiencing the same amount of love from fans as he did with the Toronto Raptors. Arguably the second greatest Raptor ever, DeRozan knew what it meant to put family first.

DeMar is a reserved guy – His name isn’t a constant in the tabloids. During his stint with the San Antonio Spurs, he had his share of troubles on the court, which people thought he was generally regressing. His shot selection wasn’t bad, but they weren’t falling as well as they should have. But then he comes out and explains what he was going through ever since 2018 Christmas time, and it all makes sense.

The man literally traveled thousands of miles on a weekly basis, day in and day out to make sure he was with his father when he needed him the most. For an athlete who grew up in the hood, DeRozan knows what not having a father was like. He was very lucky unlike some of his friends, and when there is means, you make sure you use them to get every bit of help to your loved ones.

DeMar DeRozan is having the best season of his life so far in Chicago

His three seasons in Texas were a mixed bag, but DeMar DeRozan is back to being one of the best players in the league. Absolutely dominating the eastern conference along with Zach Lavine.

DeMar clawed his way back into the All-Star lineup this year. Probably the best player of the Bulls since Jimmy Butler, Zach now has a competitive squad that not only is equipped for the playoffs but is a potential contender for the chip.

Smart decisions by both the player and the organization made sure it happened. If DeRozan ended up on the Lakers, he would have not been as effective. Playing with LeBron James has its effects, and it is so evident with how Russell Westbrook has been performing.

Plus having a strong supporting cast, probably better than the one he had at Toronto makes up for not being able to play in his hometown. Whatever is said and done, as long as the player is happy and he is able to take care of his family, everything else is secondary.

