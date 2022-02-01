Basketball

“I flew in on game days just so that I could be with my father during his sickness”: DeMar DeRozan opens up on his family first attitude and his personal experiences

"I flew in on game days just so that I could be with my father during his sickness": DeMar DeRozan opens up on his family first attitude and his personal experiences
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Benjamin David Simmons - Save some damn money for those ridiculous fines that you pay!" - Despite paying multi million dollar fines, the Philly point guard refuses to change his Dan Bilzerian'esque lifestyle
Next Article
“The Grizzlies remind me of the Cincinnati Bengals!”: Doc Rivers credits Ja Morant and company by comparing them to Joe Burrow and the AFC Champs
NBA Latest Post
“The Grizzlies remind me of the Cincinnati Bengals!”: Doc Rivers credits Ja Morant and company by comparing them to Joe Burrow and the AFC Champs
“The Grizzlies remind me of the Cincinnati Bengals!”: Doc Rivers credits Ja Morant and company by comparing them to Joe Burrow and the AFC Champs

Doc Rivers draws comparison between Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzles and the Cincinatti Bengals,…