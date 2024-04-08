Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Snatches Credit For Dad’s Fancy Bling

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Shaquille O’Neal sits with his son Shareef O’Neal during the fourth quarter of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA’s March Madness is about to come to an end as the Final Four matchups saw two teams finally coming out on top. One of the two Final Four games saw Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal in attendance as he witnessed Purdue defeat NC State to advance to the championship finals. Seeing Shaq all iced out managed to generate some serious buzz on social media, with many loving O’Neal’s choice of accessory. However, before the Los Angeles Lakers legend could bask in the glory of it for too long, his son promptly came in and claimed all the credit.

Fans often only get to see Shaquille O’Neal in a suit when he’s playing the role of an analyst on Inside the NBA. So, for the big man to actively flash some jewelry on his person came as more than a little bit of a surprise for everyone watching on, something that can be witnessed in the ‘House of Highlights’ Instagram post on the matter.

Fans had mixed reactions to seeing The Big Aristotle being all ‘iced out’ at the event, with some even questioning why he had gotten a chain of the word ‘Diesel’, due to being unaware of it being his nickname. Others tipped their hats to the fact that he decided to pair a non-designer brand hoodie with such an expensive item, a testament to the personality’s humility, despite his wealth.

However, as mentioned previously, Shaq’s son wouldn’t let ‘The Big Diesel’ bask in the glory for too long. 24-year-old Shareef O’Neal promptly uploaded the video on his own IG account with the caption, “He only starting wearing chains because of me,” followed by a sad face emoji. Taking credit for his father’s fancy ‘ice’, Shareef O’Neal wanted fans to know what prompted his father to suddenly wear bling in public after not wearing something of the like for years.

O’Neal is gifted in many aspects of life. However, unfortunately for him, fashion just isn’t one of them. So, when he showed up to a game wearing a very good-looking chain, everybody watching on was bound to be surprised by what they were witnessing, with many likely left confused by what brought it on. So, Shareef’s insight on the matter, although hilariously self-indulgent, provides some much-needed answers on the matter.

Now, the only real question is, could he have awakened something in Shaquille O’Neal? Will the Los Angeles Lakers legend now be seen with a new piece of jewelry everywhere he goes? Only time will tell.

Shareef seems to enjoy spilling the beans on Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal shares a unique bond with each of his kids, obviously including Shareef O’Neal as well. Being Shaq’s eldest son, Shareef may have spent the most time with his father while he was in the NBA and the latter years as well.

Shareef O’Neal once sat down with BleacherReport back in 2017 to talk about his basketball career, the competition, expectations of being the son of a Hall of Famer, and some questions regarding his father. During this segment, Shareef was asked what was the weirdest Superman-related merchandise in their house since one of Shaq’s monikers was Superman. The following is what he responded with.

“There’s a Superman onesie in my house that’s my dad’s. It’s a very tight one. He wore it one time. It barely fits him, but that’s probably the weirdest thing.”

Given that the onesie barely fits him, perhaps O’Neal will soon get a Superman chain made before he sports it proudly in public.