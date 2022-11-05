What Movie Was Kyrie Talking About Prior To $1.2 Million Nets Suspension?

Oct 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is currently serving a 5+ game suspension from playing on the Brooklyn Nets. In a week’s time, the former NBA All-Star went from averaging 30+ points a game to having to forfeit game checks worth over $1.2 million because of his inability to apologize to the Jewish community.

To backtrack a bit, Irving promoted a movie on his social media that contained everything from antisemitic remarks to false quotes from Adolf Hitler. The movie spread misinformation at a wide scale and Kyrie was called to apologize for sharing such a film to millions of his followers.

However, during a post-game press conference and a media session during Nets practice, he simply could not find it within him to properly apologize for his actions. Instead, he got into a heated back-and-forth with Nick Friedell and then asked people to focus on black women’s reproductive rights (which are important of course) rather than what he shares.

Though, what did he share on social media?

What movie did Kyrie Irving put up on his social media, leading to such a stir?

The movie that Kyrie Irving was talking about and promoted was ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’, directed by Ronald Dalton Jr in 2018. With major falsities such as the Holocaust as a whole being denied in this documentary, it’s understandable as to why the Jewish community is as enraged as it is.

Bro, you may have deleted the tweet, but don’t let these people delete you. The Awakening can’t be deleted!!! pic.twitter.com/9JdrGaO0tj — Micah Yisra’El (@el_micah) October 31, 2022

Irving has since deleted the original tweet that promoted the movie. He’s also issued an apology on his Instagram where he says he never meant to offend anybody.

Though, it was a bit too late for that as Nike, the company that’s been endorsing him for close to a decade, suspended him as well. They will not be releasing their highly anticipated, Kyrie 8, model either.

NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, who is also of Jewish heritage, has said that he will sit down and talk with Kyrie in the coming days. Nets owner, Joe Tsai, has also very publicly denounced his own player’s actions.

Will Kyrie Irving stay a Brooklyn Net?

Recent reports from Zach Lowe have stated that teams across the league are getting for round 2 of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. This certainly means something for Irving’s future as a Net as well as following this suspension, it’s unclear if he’ll ever play in BKN ever again.

Regardless of whether he gets traded or not, it should be noted that his trade stock is at an all-time low currently. No GM across the league seems to be interested in taking on a superstar talent of that magnitude along with the baggage he comes with.

