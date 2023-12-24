Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Unsanitary’ Eating Habit Gets Called Out by Daughter Taahirah: “On the Counter Tho?”

Shaquille O’Neal’s 27-year-old daughter Taahirah O’Neal posted a story on her Instagram, appalled at her father’s eating habits. The former Lakers Center doesn’t seem to waste much time after making his sandwich and loves to gobble it instantly. She couldn’t believe how her father prepped a peanut butter jelly sandwich, however, the unorganized kitchen counter made her question his culinary methods.

Tahiraah O’Neal captioned her story,“…on the counter tho?” It opens with a shot of Shaq standing on the kitchen counter and holding a peanut butter jelly sandwich in both hands. As he is preparing to eat one, his daughter intervenes, “You just eat it like that?”

The tone in her voice indicates that she is rather taken aback by her father’s approach. Shaq replied, “Y’all don’t know how to make no peanut butter jelly.” Then he lifts one of the sandwich slices and relays his cooking process.

“Place, drop, and smash”, casually explained the Big Aristotle.

He repeated these instructions and then started to look for some milk to complete his meal. While Taahirah found the whole process hilarious, she couldn’t wrap her head around his father’s culinary dispositions. Shaq isn’t an exception when it comes to unsanitary kitchen practices in the US. As per a report by Michael Walker of the Detroit Free Press, more than half of Americans don’t adhere to basic cooking sanitation.

They don’t clean up the kitchen counter regularly and don’t wash their hands while making a dish. This is why, the risk of food poisoning and contamination is higher. Shaq also appeared in a similar non-hygienic mode of cooking and eating, which his 27-year-old daughter rightfully pointed out. But it is just not Shaq’s daughter, even Chuck once expressed his displeasure for the 4x NBA champion’s cleanliness practices.

Charles Barkley is not a fan of Shaq’s habits

When it comes to questioning the 3x Final MVP’s habits, Charles Barkley would never shy away from giving him the business. Chuckster believes that sharing a home with O’Neal is a nightmare. During the 100th episode of his NBA on TNT‘s podcast ‘The Steam Room’, Barkley told co-host, Ernie Johnson, “We can’t share a house with Shaq. He’s an animal. The dude don’t flush the toilet!”

This is not all about Shaqfu’s glaring lack of hygiene. During his appearance on the deadpan comedy podcast The Really Good by Bobbi Althoff, Diesel confessed to never taking a shower. Considering the nature of this show by comedian Althoff, it is difficult to tell if the big fella was serious. But his track record and reviews from people around him indicate that it indeed may be true.