“She Got That Dawg in Her”: DeMar DeRozan Is Hyped About JuJu Watkins’ Future, Praises USC Sophomore

Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) dribbles the ball down the court past Penn State Nittany Lions forward Tamera Johnson (5) during the third quarter at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Aside from Caitlin Clark, there aren’t many more polarizing figures in women’s basketball than USC sophomore JuJu Watkins. Many notable figures in the basketball world rave about her incredible skill and generational talent, including six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. The Kings star believes she is one of the few who are cut from a unique competitive cloth.

DeRozan made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back and was asked his opinion of Watkins, who attends the 6-foot-2 guard’s alma mater and also hails from inner-city LA. Having worked with Watkins in training sessions last summer, DeRozan is extremely proud of the player and person she is today. He said,

“We’ve seen the Caitlin Clark’s, but I think [JuJu Watkins] is going to challenge all of those young ladies to another level because she got that dawg in her.”

DeRozan doesn’t just view Watkins as one of the best collegiate athletes but as someone who can change the landscape of women’s basketball. He highlights her approach to the game as one of the most competitive of anyone he has been around, giving him reason to believe she may potentially surpass some of Clark’s remarkable college records.

The USC star is on pace to give Clark a run for her money for the women’s NCAA record in points, already breaking the NCAA women’s freshman scoring record last season. In Watkins’ first 46 career games she has scored 1,217 points, compared to Clark’s 1,210.

Watkins is surrounded by the right people to help take her to the next level. DeRozan is among those people as he continues to serve as a mentor.

DeRozan trained Watkins in the offseason

The three-time All-NBA member isn’t just watching Watkins from afar; he is also very hands-on regarding her development. DeRozan is one of the best scorers in the modern NBA and used everything he has learned to educate Watkins in the training sessions they had at USC with Kings interim head coach Doug Christie in the summer of 2024.

DeRozan refused to share the details of what he taught Watkins but revealed he had high expectations for her sophomore season. Watkins shared her humility toward DeRozan for taking the time out to train with her. Watkins said,

“He’s so smart. I never realized how many layers of the game he has in his mind. He is always one step ahead of his defense.”

This definitely won’t be the last time the two work out, as Watkins continues to climb her way up the ranks as one of the greatest college basketball players ever.