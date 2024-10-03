“DeMar DeRozan Is Always 1 Step Ahead of the Defense”: JuJu Watkins Discusses Working Out With Kings Star Over the Summer

Over the summer, DeMar DeRozan prepared for his debut season with the Kings but also trained with USC star JuJu Watkins and shared his wisdom with the young guard. It was a stellar learning experience for the 19-year-old, who was left in awe of the veteran forward’s ability to read the game.

In an interview with CBS Sports, host Ashley Nicole Moss asked Watkins about her workouts with DeRozan. The USC star refused to divulge details about what she learned. However, she heaped praise on the Kings forward and claimed training with the veteran changed her perception of the game. Watkins said,

“He’s so smart. I never realized how many layers of the game he has in his mind. He is always one step ahead of his defense, so, just for him to share little things like that with me, it means so much. And then I’m just able to go back to the lab and work on those stuff.”

Moss revealed that she asked DeRozan over text the night before to tell her what makes Watkins a special player. He wrote back,

“Her hunger and her drive to want to be special. The attention to detail, knowledge, and preparation she puts into the game…she for sure is one of one.”

Despite enjoying each other’s company, neither is willing to give away details about their training sessions.

DeMar DeRozan also refused to reveal what he taught JuJu Watkins

A few weeks ago, DeRozan made an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George and talked about his workouts with Watkins. The six-time All-Star praised the youngster and said he shared his wisdom on how to toy with defenders and draw more fouls. However, when he was asked to go into specifics of his lessons, DeRozan refused. He said,

“She’s gotta share that. I can’t share it. But she’s one of them ones, she’s special. I can’t wait to see what she do in college and I can’t wait to see how she change women’s basketball for sure.”

Regardless, the USC star seemingly learned a lot of new skills over the summer courtesy of her training sessions with DeRozan. Expect the reigning Freshman of the Year to have another incredible year in her sophomore season.