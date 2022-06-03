Basketball

“She killed those pants! Y’all killed those joints bro”: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook exchange messages as Savannah James rocks an outfit from Brodie’s clothing line

"She killed those pants! Y'all killed those joints bro": LeBron James and Russell Westbrook exchange messages as Savannah James rocks an outfit from Brodie's clothing line
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Owning a pair of Michael Jordan shoes is like having a lightsaber": When rapper Nas explained the status symbol you gained as a kid by owning a pair of Jordans
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"She killed those pants! Y'all killed those joints bro": LeBron James and Russell Westbrook exchange messages as Savannah James rocks an outfit from Brodie's clothing line
“She killed those pants! Y’all killed those joints bro”: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook exchange messages as Savannah James rocks an outfit from Brodie’s clothing line

Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James give each other a shoutout on Instagram in…