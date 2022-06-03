“She killed those pants! Y’all killed those joints bro”: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook exchange messages as Savannah James rocks an outfit from Brodie’s clothing line

Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James give each other a shoutout on Instagram in light of the latter’s wife, Savannah James, donning an outfit from Brodie’s brand.

While things may haven’t worked for them on the hardwood this season, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James continue to share a close bond off the court. In the past as well, we’ve seen the two former MVPs workout together or attend social gatherings.

Recently, King James and his wife, Savannah James, were spotted at the premiere of Netflix’s sports drama Hustle, starring Adam Sandler. James is also one of the producers of the film. Nonetheless, one of the top highlights of the premiere was Mrs. Savannah James’ outfit.

.@KingJames and Savannah James at the “Hustle” Premiere pic.twitter.com/jXXfYWH5Nt — GQ Sports (@GQSports) June 2, 2022

Ironically, LBJ’s better half’s outfit was from Westbrook’s clothing line Honor The Gift, something the Lakers guard was appreciative about, expressing his gratitude on Instagram. James would respond to his teammate’s IG post, showing mutual admiration.

Westbrook and James exchanged messages on Instagram while Savannah rocked the outfit from Russ’ clothing line.

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James react to Savannah James’ outfit at the Hustle premiere.

It’s no secret that Westbrook and James are great friends and are often spotted together at social gatherings. The two former scoring champions have always held each other in high regard. The latest example of this being Savannah promoting an outfit from Westbrook’s brand Honor The Gift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

The former OKC superstar had nothing but words of appreciation for Savannah’s gesture, expressing it on his social media account.

LeBron would reciprocate his love for Westbrook and his brand by saying the following.

“She killed those pants! Y’all killed those joints bro!”

It was great to see the two teammates support each other. On the professional front, both James and Westbrook are looking to get the Lakers back to winning ways after their recent debacle. While James had a phenomenal season individually, it was the complete opposite for Westbrook.

The purple and gold were sixteen games below +500, failing to even make the play-in tournament. The roster looked to be a complete mess.

Nevertheless, it is great to see Westbrook and James bond as they look to run things back in LA.