Sheryl Swoopes Leaves Angel Reese Stunned with Her Suggestion for the Upcoming WNBA CBA

The WNBA players have been complaining about the lack of adequate pay for many years. During the offseason, many players have to go overseas for adequate financial compensation. The richest contract in the league is Las Vegas guard Jackie Young’s two-year, $504,000 deal, which is less than half of the NBA’s minimum annual salary of $1,157,153.

However, things will be changing soon after the hype that the new class of WNBA rookies have created.

On that note, Sheryl Swoopes addressed how the WNBA can improve the existing contract structure for players under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement(CBA). On Angel Reese‘s Unapologetically Angel pod, Swoopes advocated for the addition of pensions for retired players along with healthcare in the next CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement).

She told Reese that she had communicated the same to WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike.

Since s lot of former WNBA players are struggling with finances and are left in a lurch without any healthcare, she wants the new CBA to address these pressing concerns. Swoopes said,

“It’s for retired players, we don’t have a pension, we don’t have health care.”

Reese was baffled that the WNBA doesn’t have such provisions for former players. She asked who she needs to call for adding these much-needed benefits

Then Swoopes clarified that the players can urge the league to add these benefits under the new CBA. While she appreciates the W athletes fighting for their current rights, she also wants them to look at the larger picture. They can use the example of the NBA to make a strong case too.

“That’s something the current players can put in the CBA. They have it on the NBA side.. For current players, absolutely, your focus on what you ladies need, what you should fight for, what you deserve. But you should also think about the future,” she added

The current CBA will expire in 2027. However, the Women’s National Basketball Players’ Association(WNBPA) or the league can opt-out by November 1, 2025. Considering the recent surge in the league’s popularity, it is likely that the new CBA will be in effect from the 2026 season.

The WNBA players can use the NBA template for acquiring lifelong healthcare coverage and a bolstered monthly compensation after retirement in the new CBA.

Will the WNBA go the NBA way?

Former NBA players can start receiving their pension as soon as they turn 45. The pension provisions are applicable for a player after just three seasons in the league. Apart from the monthly compensation, a retired player also gets life-long healthcare coverage, and college tuition reimbursement among other benefits.

The amount of payment also depends on the age they want to avail their pension. If the retired players wait till 62, they get the maximum compensation, especially if their stint lasted at least 10 seasons. Their yearly compensation can amount to over $215,000.

Meanwhile, while former players with at least 3 seasons can get lifelong healthcare coverage, those with at least 10 seasons in the league can have healthcare extended to their spouses and children too.

These provisions will immensely benefit the WNBA, where economic and healthcare challenges have always been more rampant than the NBA.