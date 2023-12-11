“She’s Always Kissing Up To Me”: Charles Barkley Once Revealed How His Grandmother Hilariously Always ‘Looked For Raises’ After He Won MVP

Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TNT sports analyst Charles Barkley speaks before game two between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

In December 1993, Charles Barkley sat down with Charlie Rose for an interview. During this exchange, Barkley revealed that he never thought that he’d win the NBA MVP award. However, the incredible rebounder notched the NBA Award in 1993 before going up against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals. Barkley also narrated a hilarious story about his grandmother’s high expectations after he won the award.

During the interview, Barkley said, “There’s nobody in this world, including myself, thought this [win MVP] would happen.” In response, Rose immediately said that his grandmother might have had faith in him all along. To this, Barkley replied, “Well, my grandmother, she’d just be looking for raises. She’s always kissing up to me ’cause she wants raises. But I don’t think she ever thought– nobody.”



Then Rose quipped that she perhaps wanted to have a Lexus or a similar car after her grandson won the prestigious award. Agreeing to the suggestion, the Chuckster explained, “Yeah, that’s right. I don’t think anybody ever, myself included, thought I would reach the level I have.”

Barkley grew up in extreme poverty in a small town in Alabama without his father being present in his life. His grandmother had to work really hard to put Sir Charles in a position to succeed in life. Therefore, it is not surprising that she had demands after Barkley reached the peak of NBA basketball.

The Round Mound of Rebound was selected fifth overall in the iconic 1984 NBA draft. This class had Hakeem Olajuwon as the first pick and Michael Jordan as the third pick. Barkley had started to average 20 points or more from his sophomore year. In his fourth year, during the 1987-88 season, he averaged a career-high 28.3 points per game. The allure of winning a Championship took him to the Phoenix Suns in the summer of 1992.

The move paid off both as he led the Suns to a 62-20 record in the 1992-93 season. His contributions earned him an MVP award as he averaged a career-high 5.1 assists per game. He also averaged 25.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. He led the Suns to the 1993 Finals but eventually fell to the mighty Bulls squad.

Charles Barkley was pushed to the limits by his grandma

Earlier this year, Barkley went to a podcast managed by ESPN and Omaha Productions. He recalled how his grandmother set high standards for him throughout his life. The 1993 MVP referred to his grandma Johnnie Mae Edwards as “father, general, soldier”. The 1987 rebounding leader stated, “She was hard, she didn’t take no BS off anybody. She thought she was a coach.”

“And I get a phone call, whether in the college, even in the NBA. Boy, you embarrassing the damn family. How the hell can you play a whole basketball game and not get ten rebounds,” added Barkley, during the interview.

During his 60 Minutes Interview, he further revealed that the indomitable Johnnie Mae Edwards sold alcohol in the house to make ends meet for the family. She was the bedrock of the family and held everything together by her careful management of funds.