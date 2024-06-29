A’Ja Wilson’s Play on Kamila Cardoso Leaves Dawn Staley Unhappy

When A’ja Wilson is on the court, she takes no prisoners even if she’s up against an alumni from her alma mater, South Carolina. During a game against the Chicago Sky, the reigning WNBA MVP gave rookie Kamilla Cardoso her ‘welcome to the league’ moment, and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley wasn’t too pleased about it.

The moment in question happened during a game between Wilson’s Aces and Cardoso’s Sky. With the rookie going in for a bank shot under the rim, the defending Finals MVP emphatically swatted her shot. Staley, who coached both Cardoso and Wilson during their time at USC, posted a video to her socials where she hilariously chastised Wilson for her highlight play.

“No! Don’t do that to Kamilla! Do not do that Kamilla! Imma fight! Imma fight! I’m going to fight (imitates punching)!”

Dawn Staley did not appreciate the block from A’ja Wilson to Kamilla Cardoso. 😂😭 Got’s to LOVE Dawn Staley‼️😭 (🤳: @dawnstaley l @_ajawilson22 l @Kamillascsilva ) pic.twitter.com/lVJBqbfCsL — Posther Hoops (@postherhoops) June 28, 2024

Staley was joking about fighting Wilson for bullying Cardoso. Both stars played under the veteran head coach at South Carolina and helped her win the NCAA title. Staley seemingly has a favorite among the two, or maybe she’s just protective of the younger star. However, if she was asked to choose the more impactful player at South Carolina, she’d pick Wilson without hesitation.

A’ja Wilson is a South Carolina icon

Before dominating in the WNBA, the center was a superstar in South Carolina. She won the SEC Player of the Year award thrice, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award twice, and was the Naismith College Player of the Year in 2018.

She led South Carolina to their maiden NCAA Tournament win in 2017, the first during Dawn Staley’s reign as coach, which commenced in 2008. She was named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player, cementing her legacy as an icon at her alma mater.

Wilson has built a Hall of Fame legacy in her six seasons in the WNBA, but her legendary exploits at South Carolina are still looked back upon fondly. When the Aces played an exhibition game against Puerto Rico at the Colonial Life Arena, home of the South Carolina Gamecocks, the entire roster showed up in the program’s gear as homage to their superstar teammate.

Rookie Kate Martin, who had lost the National Championship Final to the Gamecocks just a month prior, also joined her teammates in honoring Wilson. The center is arguably the most respected player in the WNBA right now. Despite that, her former head coach Dawn Staley is willing to fight her for bullying rookie Kamilla Cardoso.