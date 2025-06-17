mobile app bar

Shocked by Kobe Bryant’s Never Seen Before Side, NBA Champion Opens Up on Seeing Lakers Legend in the Club

Sameen Nawathe
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) drives against Charlotte Bobcats guard forward Stephen Jackson (1) during the game at Time Warner Cable Arena.

February 14, 2011; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) drives against Charlotte Bobcats guard forward Stephen Jackson (1) during the game at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant ended his career at the onset of the booming social media era. Even before that, cameras and paparazzi rarely left a star like him alone. Yet he was never photographed at clubs or parties, unlike many of today’s NBA stars. Most simply assumed that his serious demeanor and relentless drive to win kept him away from such outings, but Stephen Jackson has now revealed otherwise.

According to Jackson, the Los Angeles Lakers legend loved attending a party every now and then. He spoke about this on the Fast Break podcast, revealing a side of Bryant many never got to see. That said, the host, Byron Scott, played with Bryant during his early years in the league and even coached him for a season. So, he should have been aware of  Kobe’s multitudes.

Jackson recalled a particular instance when he was suspended while his team was scheduled to play the Lakers. At the time, Matt Barnes, then with the Purple and Gold, gave him a call and invited him to a club. The pitch? He’d be there with Bryant.

Matt calls me, like ‘Man, me and Kobe finna go out.’ I say WHO? Matt is a joker, I don’t know if y’all know, Matt is a full-time comedian,” Jackson said. “He’s never serious. So I’m like yeah, bro Kobe ain’t going out. I get to the club, I never seen this side of Bean. Bean got a drink in his hand!”

Stak was so shocked to see Bryant at the club that he almost missed what the Black Mamba was actually doing — socializing with his teammates, right in the middle of the crowd. It was a very un-Kobe-like thing to witness. He could’ve been dreaming, but what Jackson said next confirmed it was all real.

“Bean talking to his teammates! But the crazy part is, he talking to his teammates in the middle of the club, about the game! That’s one thing about him, he gon be happy talking about basketball,” he told Scott.

Despite being surrounded by teammates, loud music, and gallons of alcohol, Bryant seemed happiest when he was talking about basketball. For a man who made winning the most important thing in his life, it was perfectly on brand. As Jackson admitted, it was still nice to see Bryant in an unfamiliar setting, enjoying himself.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these