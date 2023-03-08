Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight vs Celtics? Blazers Release Injury Update for 6ft 2” Sharpshooter

Mar 5, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

No other player in the league is as in-form as Damian Lillard. Coming off February, where the sharpshooter recorded 38.5 points, 7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds, Dame has already started March with 30-point performances in all of the games.

Unfortunately, Dolla’s ballistic numbers aren’t translating into the Portland Trail Blazers’ success. Sitting 12th in the Western Conference, Chauncey Billups’ boys hold onto a 31-34 record.

With only 17 games remaining before the conclusion of their regular season, the Blazers must find ways to win games and rise up the standings in order to clinch a playoff berth.

For the same, Lillard’s availability will be of huge importance. And with the Oregon-based franchise being in the midst of a 6-game road trip, fans will wonder whether or not the 6-foot-2 guard will take on the floor.

Is Damian Lillard playing against the Boston Celtics?

Ever since Dame recovered from his ankle injury, the 3-point contest winner has participated in every contest.

Damian Lillard will be playing tonight against the Boston Celtics. However, there will be quite a few players who will be sidelined due to injuries – Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Ryan Arcidiacono, Justice Winslow, and Ibou Badji.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics, who have had quite a hectic schedule lately, have most of their players suiting up tonight. While Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III are OUT, Payton Pritchard is listed as questionable.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Portland: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Payton Pritchard (left heel pain) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (left hamstring strain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 7, 2023

Facing the Eastern Conference’s top-seed team, it’ll be difficult for Portland to emerge victoriously. However, if Dame performs the way he’s been doing over the past few games, they can definitely improve their win streak.

Dame’s stats from the 2022-2023 season

Damian had a slow and shaky start to the 2022-2023 campaign. In November, the superstar only managed to record 22.3/3.8/9.

However, Lillard picked up pace from December onwards.

Now, the 32-year-old has been averaging 32.4 points (3rd best in the NBA), 4.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game.

Damian Lillard’s best games this season: 71 PTS, 6 AST, 6 REB, 57% FG, 13 3PM

60 PTS, 8 AST, 7 REB, 72% FG, 9 3PM

50 PTS, 3 AST, 2 REB, 57% FG, 5 3PM

44 PTS, 8 AST, 3 REB, 60% FG, 6 3PM

42 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB, 50% FG, 5 3PM

42 PTS, 6 AST, 2 REB, 47% FG, 5 3PM

41 PTS, 3 AST, 7… https://t.co/Nu0TAHxBcQ pic.twitter.com/7wjD4QcFM3 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 27, 2023

Over the next few weeks, as the Blazers make their playoffs push, Dame will have a huge role.

