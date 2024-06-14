Paul Perce Brings Out a Broom to Troll Mavericks After 3rd Straight Loss

The Dallas Mavericks almost had their first victory in this year’s NBA Finals; unfortunately, the Texas side failed to close the gap, and now the uphill battle is starting to look impossible for Doncic and his boys. Even though a comeback isn’t impossible, Boston legend Paul Pierce has his broom out. ‘The Truth’ is predicting a sweep.

Making an appearance on FS1’s ‘Undisputed’, Pierce, dressed in a Celtic-themed outfit, made a correction to his previous prediction. Previously, the former Celtics guard had Tatum and Brown winning in five games, but after Game 3, Pierce was confident enough to call a sweep. The 46-year-old analyst even swept the podium of the set, gesturing that the Mavericks were done for and that the result of Game 4 was a foregone conclusion.

Pierce’s antics had his colleagues, Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson in tears, with Bayless even directing Pierce to sweep away certain players like Luka Dončić, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Derrick Lively. Once Paul Pierce was done with his shenanigans, he addressed his take by saying,

“Celtics in four, The spirit is broken in Dallas…He [Kyrie Irving] went off; what happened? They were down 20. They lack experience, and they lack leadership. I mean when your best player is constantly falling to the ground, shooting, complaining to the referees, and going to the podium after the game and complaining about the referees. I don’t think they want to fly 3 hours [to Boston] to have confetti dropped on their heads.”

.@PaulPierce34 is bringing the brooms out to clean up the Mavs 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/pfGn4FVehu — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 13, 2024

It’s quite understandable why Pierce is gloating after the Celtics made quick work of Dallas in Game 3. Being a former Celtic player aside, Pierce had Boston winning the series in 6 games before the series even tipped off. Now that Boston is up 3-0, Pierce has raised the stakes, as he is taking his bet down to a sweep.

Paul Pierce called Boston winning the Chip

Everyone had the Celtics making the Finals before the season tipped off, but the Mavericks—they were not on the radar. Last year, The Mavericks side missed the playoffs altogether. But Pierce was never buying the Mavericks hype; even before Game 1 of the Finals transpired, Pierce was calling the contest in favor of The Celtics.

For ‘The Truth’, the choice was a simple one. The Celtics, in Pierce’s eyes, were simply the deeper team and had more playoff experience. More so, the Boston side, who last visited the Finals back in 2022, seem to understand the importance of the moment much more than the Dallas side. The trophy that has evaded Tatum and Brown, in Pierce’s opinion, will be there this year. Talking about it further, Pierce said,

“The reason the Celtics will win the NBA Finals…I think they understand that moment more than Dallas. Brown and Tatum have been to the finals, and they understand that it’s now or never.”

.@PaulPierce34 is taking his Celtics to win the NBA Finals👀 pic.twitter.com/91TNjK9bOa — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 3, 2024

Pierce emphasized the difference in depth between the two rosters, pointing out how the Mavericks always need both of their superstars to perform at a high level for them to win, a condition that doesn’t plague Boston. In fact, through the Finals, the Celtics’ top scorer has changed from game to game.