“Should Be On My Resume”: Made Kendrick Perkins Delete His Twitter With a Poster Dunk, Says Blake Griffin

Equal parts savage and hilarious often refers to stand-up comedians, like Eddie Murphy, Don Rickles, George Carlin, Chris Rock and Nikki Glaser, among others. There aren’t many athletes who can pull that off, but Blake Griffin is absolutely one of them.

Griffin is one of the most ferocious dunkers of all time. He was at the heart of those immensely fun “Lob City” Clippers teams with Chris Paul and Deandre Jordan, and even going back to his college days at Oklahoma, he seemed to take particular relish in putting as many overmatched fools on a poster as NCAA bylaws would allow.

Griffin is also hysterically funny. He’s damn good at stand-up, he’s a great late-night and podcast guest and he had a hilarious turn with Bill Hader as a pair of dysfunctional robots in The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

The five-time All-NBA selection appeared on the latest episode of The Adam Friedland Show, and at one point he was asked, “Do you ever feel bad after a poster?” to which he quickly replied, “No, never.”

“What if a guy’s wife was there?” Friedland asked. “So? Shouldn’t have been there,” Griffin replied with a deadpan look.

“What if his mom just died or something?” Friedland persisted. “Well that’s sad,” Griffin allowed. “But I don’t feel bad for the dunk, I feel bad that he just lost the matriarch of his family, hypothetically.”

When asked, Griffin said that he wasn’t sure if anyone had ever cried after being dunked on by him, but he did achieve the next best thing. “Kendrick Perkins deleted his Twitter after I dunked on him. I think that should be on my resume.”

Griffin was talking about this high-flying masterpiece in which young Perk was a helpless pigeon and he was a fighter jet. This was 13 years ago, and Big Perk was made to look small as Griffin yammed it on his head.

Griffin once jumped over a Kia to win the Dunk Contest, but his in-game dunks are what set him apart from just about everyone in league history. Who else could have a YouTube compilation of their top 100 dunks and have it be mesmerizing from start to finish?

When Amazon begins its NBA coverage next season, Griffin will be joining Dirk Nowitzki and Taylor Rooks as an analyst on the streaming giant’s studio show. Whether he included the dunk over Perkins on his resume to help him land that gig remains a mystery but if he did, it couldn’t have hurt.