“Donovan Mitchell really must have thought they traded him away”: NBA Twitter explodes as the guard was unable to enter the Jazz facility after the team changed gate codes

Donovan Mitchell faces a hilariously awkward situation at the Jazz facility, leaving him unable to enter because of changed gate codes.

Ever since big man Rudy Gobert was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols for testing positive for the coronavirus, the Utah Jazz has been struggling to grab wins. Out of the 5 games in Gobert’s absence, Donovan Mitchell and co. lost 4 back-to-back games after defeating the Nuggets on 5th January.

On Wednesday, Utah suffered their worst loss of this 5 game span, getting blown out by the Cavs by 20 points. Mitchell, Paschall, and Clarkson combined for 57 points and 14 rebounds. But were no match for Cleveland’s youngster – Darius Garland – who recorded his first-ever triple-double.

Seems like the Jazz franchise was a little too upset with the huge loss against Cavs. The next day, as Donovan tried to enter the Jazz facility since the franchise changed the gate code, the combo-guard was unable to enter.

NBA Twitter reacts as Donovan Mitchell was unable to enter the Jazz facility

NBA Twitter blew up with reactions as Don couldn’t enter the facility.

Damn guess it’s time to pack your bags pic.twitter.com/toUYw7cnfb — Rich_samurai (@Richard77350271) January 14, 2022

“The employee that change the gate code.” pic.twitter.com/CP8U2PHZ1y — What Klay Say?… (@Klay_Says) January 13, 2022

Is that how they cut someone now during the pandemic? — Brock Dalton (@BrockXDalton) January 13, 2022

You know given Utah’s… history, this probably wasn’t the best joke to play on him https://t.co/vHhWjBWiSf — Laryece (@LRidgeway14) January 14, 2022

Don’t worry, D-Mitch, you have given the team no reasons for them to trade you away just yet.

Leading the Jazz to a 28-14 record, the All-Star currently averages a solid 25.7/3.8/5.1 for the season.