“Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain did it in 20 games, and now Luka Doncic does it in 2 games more”: The Mavs MVP ties Bob McAdoo as the third-fastest player to reach 700 playoff points

Dallas Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic becomes the third-fastest player in NBA history, in terms of games played, to reach 700 playoff points.

Earlier today, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Phoenix Suns and dominated the contest right from tip-off. A physical and chirpy contest that witnessed only 3 lead changes and 6 ties, ended with Luka Doncic and co. grabbing a 113-86 blowout Game 6 win, to tie the series at 3 games apiece.

It was yet another sensational performance for the Slovenian youngster. Playing 35:17 minutes, the 3-time All-Star finished the night with a 33-point, 11-rebound, and 8-assist near triple-double outing. The 23-year-old also recorded 4 steals and shot at the ball at an efficient 42.3% from the field, helping Dallas to force the series to Game 7.

Luka Doncic almost dropped a triple-double and led the Mavs to a Game 7 vs. the Suns 😤 pic.twitter.com/GzbpQgRX5w — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 13, 2022

With his 33-point outing, Doncic became the third-fastest player in history to reach the 700 playoff points mark.

Luka Doncic stands just behind Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain in a special feat

Luka’s performance in the postseason is simply remarkable. The 2019 ROTY averaged 31/9.8/8.7 in his first playoff appearance back in the 2020 Orlando Bubble. He then put up a staggering 35.7/7.9/10.3 in the playoffs last year. And now, Doncic has been recording 31.1/10.1/6.9 while being only one win away from leading the Mavs to their first Conference Finals appearance in 11 years.

Luka in the playoffs 2020: 31/10/9 per game

2021: 36/8/10 per game

2022: 31/10/7 per game Generational. pic.twitter.com/AYbsMUV4Yw — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 13, 2022

Tonight marked the 22nd career playoff game for Luka. And in just these many games, Doncic became the third-fastest player ever to score 700 points. Impressively, Luka now ties Bob McAdoo on that list, with Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain (20 games) as the only players faster than him.

Luka Doncic is tied for the third-fastest (in terms of games played) in NBA history to reach 700 playoff points. He trails only Wilt Chamberlain & Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/FM2WCDr0pD — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 13, 2022

This is an extremely outstanding achievement, however, Doncic wouldn’t really be celebrating it. The only thing he’d be focused on now would be to win Game 7 and clinch a spot in the WCF.