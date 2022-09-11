“Shoutout to Aaron Donald!”: 4x NBA Champ Stephen Curry thanked Rams’ Super Bowl Champion for ‘Ring Me’ celebration

Warriors’ Stephen Curry dominated throughout the NBA Finals and celebrated the win a little early, using Aaron Donald as an inspiration

The year 2022 has been rather good for the state of California. The Los Angeles Rams kicked the year off on a strong note. With Aaron Donald leading their defense, they held the Cincinnati Bengals and won Super Bowl LVI. While their NBA counterparts in LA didn’t fare well, their Californian neighbors had their backs.

The Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry, came back after two tough seasons, and took their place right back at the top of the NBA. Facing the Boston Celtics in the Finals, the Warriors wrapped the series in 6 Games, winning their 4th Championship in 8 seasons.

Steph won the much coveted Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award for his extraordinary performance throughout the series. We also got Steph let loose, and display his emotions on the court. Apart from his ‘night-night’ celebrations, we also saw some other celebrations from the 4x NBA Champ.

Also Read: Stephen Curry told $45 million head coach to ‘f**k off’ after Duke rejected him

Stephen Curry thanked Aaron Donald for the ‘Ring Me’ celebration

Midway through the 3rd quarter, Stephen Curry hit a dagger three, from miles away. That caused the Boston Celtics to call a time-out. However, as soon as he hit the shot, Steph knew the deal was done. He broke out a celebration most of us hadn’t seen before.

This moment from Steph will be remembered forever 💍 pic.twitter.com/YWtHVNdvIv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

After the game, there was a lot to be talked about. However, the casters couldn’t let Steph go without asking him about ‘Ring Me’, something which would go down as one of the coldest shots in NBA History. Talking about the same, he said,

“Shoutout to Aaron Donald for giving me some inspiration for that celebration because I felt it in the moment. It might’ve been a little early, but I felt it.”

Steph Curry shouting out Aaron Donald? I think Steph just became my favorite player. 🐐 recognize 🐐 babyyy pic.twitter.com/AyFEv3Hqfe — rams szn (@rams_szn) June 17, 2022

In case you don’t know what Steph was talking about, Rams’ Aaron Donald also had a similar celebration during the Super Bowl.

Aaron Donald’s “RING ME” Celebration Is Instantly The Coldest Sack Celebration Of All Time https://t.co/5xBUYQeMX6 pic.twitter.com/dxdCCNhPXD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2022

Also Read: Gary Payton made it clear to high schooler GPII that he was “a sorry-as* basketball player”