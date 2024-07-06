“Show Up and Do Whatever”: Caitlin Clark Shows Excitement for 1st All-Star Game, Coyly Addresses 3-Point Contest

In a rather unsurprising development, Caitlin Clark was selected for the WNBA All-Star team in her rookie season after her Olympic Games snub raised a storm in the media. She has already established herself as one of the most elite long-range bombers in the league, shattering numerous records in her first year. Therefore, most WNBA fans also expect her to feature in the All-Star Three-Point contest, considering the fact that making deep shots is her bread and butter.

However, when she was asked about participating in the contest, she didn’t give a straightforward reply, trying to keep things a mystery. Clark also addressed her expectations before playing the first All-Star game of her career.

Since she lacks the experience of being in an All-Star setting at any level before, this is going to be a unique experience for her.

During a media interaction, she was asked about her feelings ahead of the contest on July 20. Since All-Star games are usually more relaxed in nature than WNBA games, Clark was unsure about the level of competition to expect.

For the game, she would be joined by her Indiana Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. So Clark revealed to the interviewer that she had asked Boston what to expect during the game.

“I assume it’d be fairly serious just because USA needs to prep for the Olympic games, so I assume it’d be fairly competitive. But again, I don’t know…I am just gonna show up and do whatever,” the 22-year-old said.

Things can be different this time. The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is going to be between the USA women’s basketball team for the upcoming Paris Olympics and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars. Thus, this sort of format can pave the way for a more intense All-Star game than is the norm.

Clark admitted that nobody is certain about anything, but the Olympic squad will certainly try to be competitive against the best talent in the world to complete their preparations for the Olympics.

Caitlin Clark on becoming an All-Star, if she’s been an All-Star before (COVID took away her hs senior year high school all-star game), and if she’ll do the 3-point contest: “Remains to be seen… I can’t tell you guys everything,” she says, smirking. pic.twitter.com/85hCivunla — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) July 5, 2024

Then Clark was asked about the Three-Point competition where she is an automatic fit. Instead of giving a direct reply about her participation, she decided to dance around it. Clark added in a shy manner, “Remains to be seen, I don’t know. Haven’t decided, can’t give you guys every answer today.”

However, most people know that she is a lock for the WNBA All-Star Three Competition. At any rate, since the WNBA weekend is just a couple of weeks away, an announcement about her participation can be expected soon.

There is no doubt that she’d be considered one of the major attractions for the event. However, reigning Three-point competition champion Sabrina Ionescu may give her a run for her money.