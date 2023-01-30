“Kevin Durant, You Have 108,000 People for Your First All-Star Game!”: When LeBron James Hyped Up 21-Year-Old Slim Reaper

Kevin Durant was drafted into the NBA in 2007. The Slim Reaper was just 18 years old during the Draft, and turned 19 just before his rookie season started. Right off the bat, KD showed the world what he was capable of, and how he was going to be a force to be reckoned with.

At that point in the NBA, there were two big names running the show: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Kobe was trying to get the Lakers back into championship contention. On the other hand, LeBron James was trying to make Cleveland a city of Champions.

In 2010, KD was given his first All-Star nod. He was selected as a reserve for the West. During the time of the All-Star Game, Durantula was just 21 years old. However, his first All-Star Game was one for the History books, as shared by LBJ.

LeBron James told Kevin Durant about the NBA History they were making

Not too long ago, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs made NBA History. They played a game at the Alamodome, with 68,323 people in attendance. This is the NBA record for the most attendance in a regular season game. However, the record for the most crowd in an NBA Game belongs to the 2010 All-Star Game.

Hosted at the Cowboys’ Stadium, the 2010 ASG had an audience of 108,713 people.

It was a huge moment in NBA History, and LeBron James made sure Kevin Durant knew of it. During the game, LBJ was mic-d up, where he was heard talking to KD.

LBJ talked to KD and was heard telling him the amount of people there to witness the celebration. Playing in front of 108,000 fans in your first All-Star appearance? That must be quite overwhelming. However, Durant didn’t disappoint. In 20 minutes, he recorded 15 points and 5 rebounds, while sharing the floor with legends like Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, and more.

KD vs LeBron James Head-to-Head

Over the course of their careers, KD and LeBron have butted heads 35 times. In those 35 contests, LBJ holds the better record, with a 20-15 advantage over the Slim Reaper.

Out of those 35 games, 14 were in the playoffs and 21 were in the regular season. Bron held a 15-6 advantage in the regular season. However, in the playoffs, Durantula held the 9-5 winning record.

I guess when it mattered the most, KD stepped up.

