“I’m Back for MVP Derrick Rose”: 3x All-Star Breaks Down Why to Never Trust Team Doctors

It’s common for NBA players to seek outside consultation regarding their health and injuries. Over time, it has become important for them to take this step as the team doctors are no longer trustworthy. On a recent episode of ‘Gil’s Arena‘ podcast, NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas talked about what has led to the lack of trust in team doctors and why players should not trust them.

The main problem with relying on the team doctor is that the players are running a risk to their physical health. Often these doctors tell the coaches exactly what they want to hear about their players even if it risks their health. There have been a lot of debates on whether the NBA should have independent medical professionals to oversee the team doctors.

Arenas’ recent comment only adds to the already existing doubts on them. Excluding the current lot of doctors as he has no experience with them, Arenas said that in his time, the process of getting cleared was very sketchy.

“You don’t know what the translation really was, they could be nine to 12 months, [but] tell him six to eight, speed it up. Now you’re like, how you feel? I’m alright. I’m alright. Then they be like, come back for Derrick Rose, I’m back for MVP Derrick Rose.”

As per the three-time NBA All-Star, the doctors’ report goes through the team executives, and by the time it reaches the players, the agenda of the business aspect of the sport mars it. He said,

Arenas also recalled one of his teammates Jarvis Hayes and how he got screwed over by the medical staff.

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard were also victims of bad medical staff

He said, “I remember, Jarvis Hayes…and I’m in there when they told 10 to eight weeks and them boys went out then and said six to four. I said, Jarvis, f*ck no. They said 10 to eight weeks, dawg.” Arenas said that because of the pressure from the medical staff and the owners, Hayes ended up with a cracked kneecap which was earlier only a tendonitis.

In 2018, when Kawhi Leonard was recovering from an injured quad, the Spurs medical staff tried to pull a similar trick on him. With the playoffs approaching, the Spurs wanted their star player to be on the court for them.

For that reason, the team doctors had cleared Kawhi to play, however, after seeking consultation with independent doctors, they advised him that if he stepped out for a game, it would worsen his injury.

In 2019, Kevin Durant was with the Warriors and was reeling from a calf injury. However, the team doctors cleared him to continue playing, and during their game against the Toronto Raptors, KD couldn’t endure the pain anymore and was made to exit the arena on crutches as his teammates tried to hold back tears.

Later, his calf injury was proved to be an Achilles injury that is often seen as potentially career-ending. KD did manage to comeback from that, but it’s undeniable that he had to suffer more because of the doctors.