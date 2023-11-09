“He Was Worthy of the Contract”: Despite Dillon Brooks’ History of Trash Talking, LeBron James Praises Rockets’ Guard

LeBron James spoke about his recent rivalry with former Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks in the buildup to the Lakers’ match against the Houston Rockets. Brooks signed a 4-year, $80,000,000 deal with the Rockets in July, and has previously made some harsh statements related to LeBron. In the buildup to Game 2 of the Playoff series between the two teams last season, Brooks had called James “old”, claiming that he had no respect for anyone until they scored 40 points against him. This clip was shared on Twitter by ClutchPoints.

The Grizzlies ended up losing the series 2-4 off the back of some familiarly clutch performances from the King. Now set to face Brooks with the Rockets once again, LeBron was asked about the contract Brooks received from the Rockets.

Claiming that every NBA player who gets a big contract deserves it, James said the same about Brooks, suggesting that the Canadian Internation had put in the work since joining the league in 2017. “Every player that is awarded a contract is awarded for a reason, and they are worthy of the contract they give. So, in this case, he was worthy of the contract that he got. He has put in the work since he came out of Oregon, and you know, Houston saw value in him, and now he is here, so I don’t think it has nothing to do with that,” James said.

When asked if James was thinking about the recent rivalry between him and Brooks, the 38-year-old claimed that he had left the alleged feud behind. Claiming to have a habit of moving on, he said that he was not concerned about what happened in the past.

“Not too much. I think, just the competition alone. It is always great to go out and compete, so, he is one of those guys who loves to compete, along with a lot of other guys in the league. I don’t go into the past too much, I think you know me over the years, I kinda leave that in the past, and find a way, to, how can we move forward, that’s where my mind is set at for sure,” James said.

As the two teams prepare to take on each other, James seems to have extended an olive lead to Dillon Brooks. After coming up trumps both individually and with his team the last time around, LeBron certainly only cares about winning in the present.

Dillon Brooks is itching to have another go at LeBron James

While James is intent on moving past the feud, Brooks appears to be intent on continuing it. Speaking to reporters, Brooks recently said that he had every intention to “lock LeBron up,” according to CBS.

“Ready to lock him up. He’s shooting the ball well. He’s been playing well. So I’m just there to make him tired, make him get into that fourth quarter early,” Brooks said, claiming that he was intent on slowing LeBron down.

“Full-courting him when he wants to bring it up. “Any time he’s posting up on the block, I’m bumping him. Bumping him on the jog back. If he’s guarding me I want to attack him. Just getting him into multiple actions,” Brooks said when asked about his strategy against the Lakers’ talisman. Hence, while Lebron himself is move past the feud, Brooks appears intent on having his say this time around.