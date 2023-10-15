“Shown Interest in Playing for France”: Irked by Joel Embiid’s Decision to Represent USA in Olympics, French Official Slams Sixers Star For Wasting Time

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 7: Joel Embiid 21 of the 76ers drives to the basket during Round 2 Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics on May 7, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Stephen Nadler/PxImages/Icon Sportswire) NBA: MAY 07 NBA Playoffs – Celtics at 76ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2305077817

Joel Embiid only recently announced his decision to play for Team USA, instead of France, or Cameroon. However, it seems as if Embiid, before making the decision, was also thinking about playing for France. According to a tweet by NBA Central, the President of the French federation, Jean-Pierre Siutat, recently claimed that Embiid wasted their time and energy on a file that never should have been opened. He claimed that the Philadelphia 76ers superstar had no reason to be in contact with the French Federation if he always was more inclined towards Team USA.

A Cameroonian by birth, the country’s association with France meant that he was eligible to choose France as well. However, the Philadelphia 76ers star instead chose the USA, claiming that he wanted to play alongside his brothers from the NBA.

Joel Embiid appears to have angered France by decision to play for Team USA

Joel Embiid’s unique citizenship status meant that he was eligible to play for a total of three countries. While he eventually chose the USA, it seems as if he was considering France as well.

Embiid took up American citizenship in September 2022 and had to make a decision on his future by October 10, 2023. In an emotional tweet, he claimed that while it was not an easy decision, he wanted to play alongside his brothers in the NBA. This appears to have angered French officials, with Jean-Pierre Siutat claiming that Embiid wasted their time and energy:

“He had shown interest in playing for France, and we helped him get French citizenship upon his request… I’m just sorry that we have spent so much time and energy on a file that should never have been opened.”

The stern statement outlines the kind of anger that Embiid’s decision has resulted in. The player had cited his own desire and claimed that he talked to his family in advance before making arguably one of the most important decisions of his career.

Joel Embiid cited his son Arthur as the reason behind playing for USA

Embiid himself wanted to play for the USA and had also talked to his family, who supported his decision. However, he said that the biggest reason he chose the country was because of his son Arthur.

Arthur was born in the US in September 2020 and is 3 years old. Embiid said that he wanted to ensure that he played his first-ever Olympics for his “son” by signing up for Team USA.

While there is a fair bit of time when fans will see him in USA colors, Embiid’s level of skill means that he would have been the obvious star for both France and Cameroon. However, he instead chose to play with his NBA teammates and the fans who he said have supported him right from day one.