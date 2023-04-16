“Sh*t’s Real!”: De’Aaron Fox Gets Comically Honest on the Pain of Guarding Stephen Curry During Game-1 vs Warriors

Apr 15, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) makes a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the fourth quarter during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Even in defeat, Stephen Curry just can’t stop being an absolute menace on the court. In 37 minutes played, the Warriors superstar had 30 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal. And to make it worse, the man shot 11 of 20 from the field (55%), and 6 of 14 from three (42.9%). So overall, beyond a very good game.

That being said, it’s thanks to the Sacramento Kings’ defense that his rainstorm wasn’t a fatal one. In fact, we’d say they greatly limited what Curry was able to do during key stretches of this highly contested game. And in the end, the score stood at 123-126 in their favor.

After the game, the Kings’ main man, De’Aaron Fox sat down with the media to answer some questions. And when he was asked about his first time guarding playoff Curry, his response had the whole room erupting in laughter.

De’Aaron Fox puts forth JR Smith’s words on guarding Stephen Curry

Guarding Stephen Curry is something that parents of very active toddlers could probably relate to. Chasing them around the whole day can’t be a single bit of fun. Of course, the toddler here basically has superpowers that activate every time he steps onto the basketball court.

As you know, De’Aaron Fox was recently asked to be the parent. And well, his response is about as hilarious as you’d hope it’d be. Here is what he said.

“Did y’all see that clip with JR Smith? That sh*t’s real! Obviously I didn’t guard Steph (Stephen Curry) the entire game. Most of the 1st quarter, most of the 4th quarter, I guarded him. But yeah, that sh*t’s real!”

De’Aaron Fox on guarding Steph: “Did you all see that clip with JR Smith talking about Delly guarding Steph? That shit’s real.” pic.twitter.com/Rt9HX21uw7 — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 16, 2023

About as much as you’d expect from the man. He even looks absolutely exhausted in the clip. That said, you may be wondering what clip he is talking about. You can get that answer right here.

The infamous JR Smith clip

JR Smith recently went on ‘The Old Man and the Three’, to talk about all things basketball. And of course, one of the many topics that came up was Stephen Curry, leading to an instant-iconic clip.

Now, after seeing this hilarious clip, you might want to see just how much Matthew Dellavedova really struggled against Stephen Curry, and just how that looked. And yet again, we have that for you right here.

It’s hard not to give it to the man. The level of hustle, grit, and persistence in this entire video is beyond what most humans on the face of the planet were capable of. But by God, Delly put his life on the line for it. And he will always have our undying respect for it.