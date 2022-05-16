“Since Devin Booker said ‘The Luka Special’ Luka Doncic has 67 points”: Suns guard’s continuous mockery of the Slovenian sensation resulted in his own obliteration

Luka Doncic took all the mockery of Devin Booker and Chris Paul personally and sent them home by putting one of the best Playoffs performances of all time.

A Sunday night was never better for Celtics, Mavericks, as well as several neutral fans. As the Boston Celtics served Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co a big 28-point L and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Mavericks started blowing away the Suns with the starting whistle of Game 7 in Phoenix.

Nobody half expected the humbling Chris Paul and his #1 team in the West would receive on their home court while hosting the #4 team from Dallas. But Luka Doncic was too eager to show us who the best player on the court and in the series is.

The man who’s already averaging 31 points, 10 rebounds, and close to 7 assists a game, took it up a notch and scored 35-10-4 in just 3 quarters of the game. He had already killed the game a quarter before that.

Luka Magic alone had 27 points by the end of 2nd quarter and Mavericks stopped Sun to just 27 points and were 30 up at half-time. Things totally went berserk for the Suns after Devin Booker‘s “The Luka Special” remark in Game 5, didn’t they?

Devin Booker made fun of Luka Doncic after staying down on the floor after a fall 👀 🎥 via ky_russell0/IG pic.twitter.com/R1eYTthzyM — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) May 11, 2022

Luka Doncic served Devin Booker the punishment he deserved for mocking him throughout the series

Chris Paul and Devin Booker since the start of this series had a lot to say and express against Doncic, on the court as well as off it. Especially when they went 2-0 up to start the series, the duo looked down upon the Slovenian sensation like he was a nobody.

And man didn’t the table turn within few days. In the 3rd quarter of Game 5, Booker was seen flopping around after a foul on him and said “The Luka Special” on camera for the world to see, while his Suns breezed past the Mavericks 110-80 in that game.

What came after was too hot to handle for him or even the Point God.

In the seven & half quarters since Devin Booker said “The Luka Special” Luka Doncic has 67 points, is a +51 & the Mavs are up by 40 in Game 7 https://t.co/Wgbj2C4A5b — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) May 16, 2022

Doncic obliterated the entire Suns in two straight games by scoring 68 points, collecting 21 boards, dishing out 12 dimes, and stole the rock 6 times in 7/8 quarters he played.

And guess what D’Book do since he mocked Luka? Couldn’t cross his single-game score, putting up just 30 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 2-full games. Irony at its best. The man is brought to the ground and reminded that he was a 19-win player just a season before Paul’s arrival.

