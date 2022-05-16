Basketball

“Since Devin Booker said ‘The Luka Special’ Luka Doncic has 67 points”: Suns guard’s continuous mockery of the Slovenian sensation resulted in his own obliteration

"Since Devin Booker said 'The Luka Special' Luka Doncic has 67 points": Suns guard's continuous mockery of the Slovenian sensation resulted in his own obliteration
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“People tried to warn Devin Booker about the Kardashian/Jenner curse!”: NBA Twitter blows up following break-up rumors along with Suns historic Game 7 collapse against Mavericks
Next Article
“Lil Wayne was at the game; Luka Doncic took that personally!”: Ja Morant hilariously claims Mavericks superstar channeled his inner Michael Jordan with Weezy rooting for Suns
NBA Latest Post
“Lil Wayne was at the game; Luka Doncic took that personally!”: Ja Morant hilariously claims Mavericks superstar channeled his inner Michael Jordan with Weezy rooting for Suns
“Lil Wayne was at the game; Luka Doncic took that personally!”: Ja Morant hilariously claims Mavericks superstar channeled his inner Michael Jordan with Weezy rooting for Suns

Ja Morant points out that Lil Wayne is actually at the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks game…