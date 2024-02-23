“Sitting Up Here With Some Bums”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Disses’ TNT Co-Analysts Over Relating With Klay Thompson’s Benching

For the second straight game, Klay Thompson has been benched by Steve Kerr. Reacting to the same news, TNT analysts Kenny Smith and Vince Carter related to Thompson’s situation. After learning that his co-panel members came off the bench during their careers, Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t stop grinning and eventually trolled the two.

While lauding Klay Thompson for dealing with the change in role exceptionally well, Vince Carter revealed once being in the same position.

“I’ve been in Klay Thompson’s position before. When I got to Phoenix… it was tough to deal with… One thing that Klay said that I really liked he said, like I did, he figured out how to still be the version of himself and he came out and had a big night,” Carter said.

Immediately after, Kenny Smith also explained his experience of being demoted to the bench. The Jet admitted that, after starting for nine years, he was “hurting” due to the change in the role.

Shaquille O’Neal, who won four championships and was a starter for the entirety of his career, had a classic response to Carter and Smith. Upholding his reputation of being boastful, the Big Aristotle hilariously revealed being ashamed of the fact that he was sitting alongside “bums”

“Y’all came off the bench? I’m sitting up here with some bums,” Shaq said.

Carter and Smith saw a dip in their production by their mid-30s. While playing for the Phoenix Suns, Carter was demoted to the bench, but he quickly adapted to his new role. During his stint with the Suns in the 2010-2011 season, VC recorded 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

On the other hand, Smith wasn’t able to deal with the change well. During the 1996-1997 season, the guard averaged merely 6.3 points and 2.4 assists. Hence, at just the age of 31, a year after being shifted to the bench, the two-time champ retired.

Klay Thompson erupted for a 35-point performance, coming off the bench

Only a few months into his rookie year, Klay Thompson established his role as the starting shooting guard. By coming off the bench for the 15th February 2024 clash against the Utah Jazz, Thompson didn’t start a game for the first time in almost 12 years.

Instead of whining, the sharpshooter had a great response about the change in lineup. Being the leader of the second unit, Thompson was able to attempt more shots and had his best performance of the season.

In 28 minutes, the four-time champ recorded 35 points on an efficient shooting – 59.1% FG, 53.8% 3FG, and 100% FT.

By continuing to play the 6ft 6” guard off the bench, Steve Kerr hopes that Thompson can have the same impact as he did against the Jazz. With Brandin Podziemski replacing him on the lineup, the Bay Area side has found a gritty player who is willing to sacrifice his body in every possession. Further, with the rookie taking on the role of playmaker, Stephen Curry receives much more open looks at the rim than before.