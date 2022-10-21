“An NBA Champ and 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Cares to Play Defense”: NBA Twitter Destroys Joel Embiid for Not Giving His All as Sixers chase Bucks at Home

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, both are the two leagues’ best players, but who is going to edge past the other this season?

It is always a difficult choice to pick between generational talents like Giannis and Joel, but one is certainly better than the other, and we all know who.

Embiid might have been the scoring champ last season, on his day he can be the ultimate offensive weapon for a team and a mountain to go through on the defense.

But the Greek international is that, day in and day out. The 7’0 Philly center might be a better shooter than the 6’11 Bucks forward, but what the latter brings to the table every day is humanely difficult.

Giannis Antetokounmpo comes to Philly and dominates Joel Embiid at his home

The Milwaukee Bucks visited the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday for their first game of the season. If anyone, it should have been Giannis who was a little rusty, but rather it was Embiid, missing his shots and wasn’t doing much on the defense either to stop the 27-year-old phenom.

Although the Bucks were up by just 2 points at the half, and Embiid had 15 points and 9 rebounds, he literally wasn’t playing any defense apart from gathering the rebounds which were falling his way.

And so he caught the ire of Twitter and rightfully so.

His chase-down block on Wesley Matthews was his only genuine effort to get back, meanwhile, Giannis had 3 blocks by then, two more the whole Sixers team. Two of those three clips were on? You guessed it right!

Another MVP season for Giannis?

By 3 minutes remaining before halftime, Giannis had 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, shooting perfectly (5/5) from the field while doing his duty on the opposite side of the floor as well.

There is nobody in the East who would stop him with a healthy Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, that much he has made clear on Bucks’ Day 1.

And with that, he also started his march towards his 3rd MVP which as it happens, would make him the only third player behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James to earn more at his age.

So, the man might literally be on a mission of chasing greatness every time he takes the floor. We just forget it sometimes because of his hilarious and jolly character before and after the game.

