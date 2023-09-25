Sixers’ Latest Member Kelly Oubre Jr. Allegedly Started Dating James Harden’s Girlfriend in 2020, Married Her 2 Years Later

Kelly Oubre Jr. has recently inked a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, amidst rising tensions regarding James Harden uncertainty. What makes these deals incredibly intriguing and controversial is how three years back in 2020, both Harden and Oubre Jr. were beefing each other over Harden’s then-girlfriend, Shylynn. In 2022, much to Harden’s dismay, Oubre Jr. and Shylynn tied the knot with each other, with the PEOPLE describing their marriage as ‘longtime love.’

There are alleged rumors that Kelly Oubre Jr. and James Harden got into a tough tussle over the same girlfriend. Now that one of Harden’s nemesis is here at the Sixers, tensions might definitely boil in the locker room. Furthermore, this also gives Harden more incentive to hold his rebellious stance against the front office.

James Harden and Sixers’ new signing Kelly Oubre Jr. once allegedly beefed over the same girlfriend

James Harden was rumored to be in a rough tussle with then Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. Oubre Jr. started dating Harden’s ex, Shylynn, in 2020 and married her two years later in 2022. As per sources of the website Sports Gossip, an alleged screenshot reveals that a user confirmed Shy and Kelly to be ‘messing’ around, while she was with Harden. Here is an excerpt from the screenshot:

“So supposedly she’s [Shylynn] also been James’ main chick in AZ for a while. And James was throwing a party a few weeks ago at his AZ house and freaked out because he found out that Shy was in LA with Kelly and almost cancelled the whole party because he was heated.”

Though Harden was linked with many other girls previously, he wasn’t too pleased to learn his Arizona girlfriend was out of town. And things got worse when he learned his girl was out with an NBA player.

Now, with the arrival of Kelly Oubre Jr. at Philadelphia, we might definitely get to see tensions and egos clashing between these two players. Or worse, this could provide Harden with another legitimacy to hold the Sixers’ front office in contention with his standoff.

Harden says his relationship with Daryl Morey is beyond repair

Former Houston Rockets General Manager and now Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey always had a close relationship with Harden. So much so, that Morey even called the prime 2018 MVP Harden better than Jordan. However, when The Beard returned from his China tour, he revealed that his relationship with Morey was broken beyond repair.

Harden definitely might anticipate some sticky and perilous situations as the season draws near. His recent comments calling Daryl Morey a liar attracted him a $100,000 fine from the league.

Furthermore, if he decides to sit on games when the season starts, we might see another Ben Simmons-like situation. If so, the cost of such an action would be $380,000 fine per game.