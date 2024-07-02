“Sixers Now Have the Best Big 3”: Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey Capable of Taking on Celtics Says ESPN Analyst

Paul George‘s move to Philly may have been a shock, but it’s one that fans will welcome with open arms and brotherly love. Truth is, his mere presence makes the 76ers more of a contender than they’ve ever been in the Joel Embiid era. ESPN analyst Tim Bontemps even elaborated on the presence that PG13 will have on the franchise and claimed they now have the best Big 3 in the entire NBA.

Advertisement

The ESPN analyst said that the 76ers had promised their star player Joel Embiid that would get him a teammate of PG-13’s caliber for a year. All the management asked from him was patience and it seems like having patience has paid off well. Now, the Philly franchise has Embiid, PG-13, and Tyrese Maxey, which Bontemps believes is the new and the best Big 3 in the league.

“The Sixers now have the best big three in the NBA, it’s really not close. With the three guys they have right now, all of them were All-Stars last year. You’ve got a lead guard in Maxey, you’ve got an elite two-way wing in Paul George, and you’ve got maybe the most dominant big in the league in Joel Embiid.”

Embiid, Maxey, and George are all different stylistically. While Embiid and Maxey showed they can be a great duo last season, adding George to this cocktail only makes them more of a lethal and well-rounded team. Bontemps said, “They have the highest ceiling now of any team in the league but the Boston Celtics. They can go toe-to-toe with the Boston Celtics, depending on how healthy these guys are.”

"The Sixers now have the best big three in the NBA, it's really not close… [Paul George, Tyrese Maxey & Joel Embiid] fit together perfectly… They can go toe-to-toe with the Celtics." Agree with Tim Bontemps? 🤔 (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/KknkLOHzmc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 1, 2024

The ESPN analyst believes that in terms of quality, the 76ers Big 3 is so much better than the Big 3 that the Phoenix Suns assembled. Bontemps said that the Suns Big 3 was “flawed from the start” but that won’t be the case with this one consisting of Embiid, George, and Maxey. He also applauded the Philly franchise for acting quickly on the opportunity to sign the nine-time All-Star.

He believes that this will be a game changer for the team, and they now have a very strong case as a title contender, something that wasn’t even an option before they signed the former Clipper.