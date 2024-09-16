Sixers Rookie Hilariously ‘Trolls’ Jaren Jackson Jr. For Shooting 32 Percent From the 3-Pt Line Last Season

Jared McCain teamed up with Overtime to search for apartments around Pennsylvania. However, the 76ers rookie made several detours along the way. During one of these moments, he even mocked Jaren Jackson Jr. for his three-point shooting struggles.

The situation centered around a shooting challenge, named ‘Bin Battle’. It was set up in a driveway and featured two teams of two. The game required each pair to take four shots in a row into the bins lined up on the opposite side. The first team to successfully make all six bins was crowned the winner.

Jackson Jr. volunteered for this challenge. He also had the last say in team selection. The Grizzlies forward chose himself and another player to go up against former Duke teammates, McCain and Kyle Filipowski. This decision backfired immediately. The former Duke player had a strong start, sinking two bins on their first four attempts as a team.

Jackson Jr., on the other hand, struggled to keep up. His first shot was wildly off target, with the ball landing directly in Filipowski’s hands instead of the bin. His second shot was also uninspiring. The ball hit the farthest bin and then bounced off.

This lackluster display prompted McCain to tease the Grizzlies star. He playfully brought up Jackson Jr.’s underwhelming 3-point shooting percentage from last season. The 76ers rookie quipped,

“He shot 32% from threes this year. I just checked the stats.”

This took Jackson Jr. by surprise. He responded,

“You just looked at my stats?”

This showcased McCain‘s competitive spirit just before the start of his NBA career. Remarkably, the 20-year-old kept the upper hand throughout the challenge. His team won in four rounds while Jackson Jr.’s team struggled to make their efforts count.

This mindset could prove crucial for McCain during his rookie NBA season. The 76ers guard has already voiced his ambition to compete for the 2025 Rookie of the Year title. His drive and competitive nature might also be an asset in the franchise’s quest for a championship in the upcoming season.

As for Jackson Jr., long-range shooting is perhaps the only notable weakness in his game. If the Grizzlies forward can improve this aspect, he has the potential to become a key cornerstone for his franchise for years to come.