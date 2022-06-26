“Skip Bayless must be waiting for a birthday wish from Michael Jordan”: LeBron James wishing Shannon Sharpe happy birthday may have FS1 host jealous

Shannon Sharpe turns 54 years old, and LeBron James made sure to wish him happy birthday. Skip Bayless was probably not too thrilled about that.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe run Undisputed together on FS1, analyzing and debating the NFL and NBA. They usually have opposing views on a lot of different things. For one, Skip Bayless is a notorious LeBron James hater while Shannon Sharpe is much more neutral.

Skip will find every opportunity to degrade and bring LeBron down. He believes Michael Jordan is the most superior being in all of NBA history and does not miss a chance to praise him at the expense of LeBron.

That’s why he may be a tad bit jealous that Shannon Sharpe got a birthday wish from LeBron James.

Skip Bayless must be waiting for a birthday wish from Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/8OCLI4AV2e — NBA Baller (@NBABall25993987) June 26, 2022

LeBron James wishes Shannon Sharpe happy birthday on his 54th birthday

In a 1996 matchup between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, things were very one sided. The Broncos were routing the Patriots, and in the middle of it all, legendary tight end Shannon Sharpe decided that he would try and bring in a little support for New England by calling the President and asking for the national guard.

This is the moment LeBron James pointed out on his Instagram story when he congratulated the great Broncos legend.

Shannon Sharpe had an incredibly successful NFL career. He finished his career with 10,000 receiving yards, the fourth most all-time by a tight end.

He made the Pro Bowl eight times, was a first team All Pro four times, and he was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2011 for his achievements. He’s also a three time Super Bowl champion.

