“There Is Steph Without Me, for Sure”: Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green’s Compliment Makes the Wrong Assumption

Putting this season’s struggles aside, the Golden State Warriors have built something truly beautiful. They were once the laughing stock of the league and are now one of the most valuable sports teams in the world. That development is in large part due to Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr. The Warriors’ head coach deserves a lot of credit for their success, but refuses to accept the limelight in favor of his franchise star.

Advertisement

In Kerr’s first season as head coach in 2015, he led the team to an NBA championship. Since that point, success was always around the corner as the team went on to win three more NBA titles, making the Warriors one of the few dynasties to reign over the league.

Those days may be over, but their legacy lives on forever. Kerr has been one of the main voices, speaking about just how special his players were during and following their dominance.

Of course, Green and Curry appreciate their coach holding them in such high regard. However, it’s important to note, Kerr’s offensive philosophies unlocked Golden State’s true potential.

Green is one of the most outspoken players in the league and had a lot to say about Kerr.

“Steve is Steph’s guy,” Green said. “So even if there was ever a thought [regarding firing Kerr] it don’t work. You speak to the Tim and Pop thing, that’s his guy. You see MJ like, ‘If Phil ain’t here, I ain’t here. It’s along the same lines. There’s no Steph without Steve.”

Curry is a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP and the greatest three-point shooter ever. Green suggests that Curry would’ve never reached his true potential without Kerr.

Kerr has built quite a close relationship with his players over the years. Regardless, the former Coach of the Year wouldn’t go as far as to claim responsibility for Curry’s success.

“I think Draymond is actually wrong on that. There’s Steph without me. He was going to be great no matter what,” Kerr proclaimed.

It’s hard to argue with Kerr. The season before he took over, Curry had already taken his leap into stardom. He received his first All-Star selection in the 2013-14 season, while averaging 24.0 points per game.

Unfortunately, due to the Warriors’ recent struggles, questions have been asked about Kerr shaking up the team. Many have also speculated whether Kerr may choose to leave once his contract is up. Kerr has however, put all those debates to rest.

“First of all, I will never leave Steph Curry. I can tell you that,” Kerr declared.

As long as Kerr and Curry have been together on the court, the Warriors have found a way to win. It may not look too good now, but it’s an 82 game season and we haven’t even hit Christmas yet.