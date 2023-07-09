“Skip Bayless, Please Take Charles Barkley Away!”: Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Offers $200,000,000 Earning Sparring Partner to ‘Idiot’ Fox Sports Analyst

The war of words between Charles Barkley and Skip Bayless is nothing new. Recently, during the TNT coverage of “The Match” between Golf and NBA stars, Barkley called Skip an ‘idiot’ again. In return, Skip took a shot at the Hall of Fame player on “The Skip Bayless Show” and also offered him to work with the “damn idiot”. Previously, Shannon Sharpe, the retired Hall of Fame NFL player, was Skip’s co-host on Undisputed. However, since Sharpe reached an agreement with Fox for a contract buyout, Skip hasn’t been able to find a partner for himself. Recognizing this, Shaquille O’Neal made Bayless a hilarious offer on social media, involving the $200,000,000 earning Charles Barkley.

Shaquille O’Neal has shown two passions in his life since his retirement from the NBA. One is his business, and the other is pulling Charles’ legs. Even during the show, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith sometimes sit in disbelief at the acts that the duo pulls off. This time, Big Diesel is taking the roasting to another level. He has been picking on Sir Charles in the Twitter threads. The latest thread that O’Neal put on Twitter was Skip reading out his insults while also roasting the NBA legend.

Shaquille O’Neal asks Skip Bayless to take Charles Barkley away from TNT

In the video that Shaq shared, Skip kept his monologue balanced. While he roasted Barkley, he also let it be known that he would be happy to have Barkley as his debate partner on the show. He called Barkley an all-time draft bust, before also adding that he would definitely cherish working with him and even pay his salary to make it happen. Here is what Skip said in the video;

“And I now officially offer you the opportunity to be the damn idiot’s permanent debate partner…Let me make barbeque chicken out of you…You would be a solo Shaqtin’ a Fool on a daily basis.“

Skip also added that Barkley would be his dream debate partner. Perhaps sarcastically, he begged ‘the Chuckster’ to work with him, while again, calling himself an idiot. O’Neal put together the threads of the segment of “The Skip Bayless Show” and asked Skip to take Barkley away. “@skipbaylessshow please take Charles Barkley away, you would love him,” wrote Shaq in the caption.

Charles Barkley takes a dig at Skip Bayless after FS1 buys out Shannon Sharpe

Charles Barkley recently signed a massive 10-year contract with TNT. Now that Barkley knows that he is bound to Turner Sports for the next 10 years, it looks like he is already bored. While Barkley and Shaq had their vacations planned, NBA TV asked them to cover Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA finals. During the show, Chuck started talking about an article by Bleacher Report where he read, “If you work with a damn idiot, they will buy you out.” While everyone thought it must be either Shaq or Johnson, Chuck said it was Kenny Smith. However, in truth, it was likely a dig at the infamous Fox Sports analyst.