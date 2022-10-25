Skip Bayless Praises Grizzlies 3-point Shooting to Ridicule LeBron James and Lakers

Skip Bayless sure knows how to work Twitter – even after a great Memphis Grizzlies performance, he shoehorned the Lakers into his tweet.

The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Brooklyn Nets in style, and the Twittersphere is abuzz. The game saw four, yes four, individuals score 35+ points and the final score leaned towards the Grizzlies. Ben Simmons was fouled out of the game, which was the turning point for the Nets’ loss.

The heavy hitters took the game by storm, but the surprising name to feature amongst the elite was Desmond Bane. Struggling in the first two games with his shooting, Bane exploded for 38 points, tying Ja Morant for the game-high.

He also shot 8-11 from 3, which was the highest percentage for anybody in the game. The number of 3-point shots Bane made almost equaled the number of 3-point shots the Los Angeles Lakers scored as a team in their loss to the Portland Trailblazers.

This sparked a tweet from the veteran TV host and ignited the already smoldering Laker faithful.

Also Read: “No Clutch Gene”: Skip Bayless Attacks LeBron James After Lakers Lose Three Consecutive Games

I just had the rare pleasure of watching 4 players score in the high 30s in the same NBA game. 2 were established superstars – KD&Kyrie, 37 each. Rising superstar Ja had a routinely spectacular 38. BUT DESMOND BANE ALSO HAD 38 … WITH 8 THREES! Eat your hearts out, Laker Nation. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 25, 2022

Skip Bayless loves to see LeBron James fail – but somehow conveniently turns a Kevin Durant loss into a “LeBron bad” narrative

If your name rhymes with LeBron or James, there is a 100% chance that you might get attacked by the man who thinks

“Jordan futures” are the best thing ever. Bayless, a man who averaged a whopping 1.4 PPG during his heyday, loves attacking the Lakers star who will cross Kareem Abdul-Jabbar soon.

Even when Bron scores 30+ points, the narrative is that he only scores in garbage time. But when Kevin Durant loses, he decides to be a horse with blinds attached to him. The tunnel vision is strong with this one. Memphis trounced the Nets in the third quarter, but Bayless has been radio silent on that.

Also Read: “Kawhi Leonard is the Real King of LA”: Skip Bayless Attacks LeBron James in His Typical Profound Way

The Nets will continue to struggle if their role players cannot step up much akin to the Lakers this season

It takes five to win a basketball game, and the Nets and the Lakers are the best examples of that. Individual brilliance can only take you so far, but you need your whole roster to wade through an 82-game season. Except for Nic Claxton, the Nets had two players score 37 points.

The same narrative is for the Lakers because Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been great so far. Lonnie Walker showed what he is capable of, but Russell Westbrook seems to be too furious at the moment. The world seems to be against him, and no support means no good games.

Also Read: “This season is all about LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”: Skip Bayless Thinks the Lakers Star has Prioritized Personal Glory over Team Values