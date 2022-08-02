6’3″ Bronny James trademarked ‘Bronald’ and 2 other names amid NFT speculation

Bronny James recently made some extremely savvy business moves far ahead of the curve

At this point in time, we do not know Bronny James as much more than LeBron James’s charismatic son.

Don’t get us wrong, in no way is that his fault. After all, you’ve to do something magnanimously massive to be able to get out of the shadow of a father who is potentially the greatest basketball player of all time.

But, while he hasn’t quite done anything on that scale just yet, the young man has quietly started to make some moves in that direction. And recently, he took perhaps his largest step yet to building his own image and becoming his own man.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Bronny James reportedly makes a serious effort into moving into the NFT world with recent trademarks

As we said, Bronny James has been making some moves to get out of LeBron James’s shadow for good, even before his potential career in the NBA has even begun.

What do we mean, you ask? Well, just take a gander at the tweet below.

Bronny James has filed 3 trademark applications for: 1️⃣ BRONNY

2️⃣ A logo on his “B J JR.” signature

3️⃣ BRONALD The filings all indicate an intent to launch a brand of NFTs, clothing and video games.#BRONNYJAMES #LeBronJames #LeBron #KingJames #ThekidfromAKRON pic.twitter.com/2XheDrOaHB — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 2, 2022

We have to say, out of all the names trademarked here, our favorite quite simply has to be ‘Bronald’. In all seriousness, imagine an NBA commentator shouting ‘Bronald’ out whenever he puts someone on a poster or just makes any highlight play in general. That would be nothing less than absolutely incredible.

Setting all jokes aside though, given the name that Bronny James has already, giving a larger identity to his brand so early on is a brilliant decision.

Frankly, more than anything else, we couldn’t be more excited to see the incredible merchandise he churns out if and when these patents are approved.

