“You’re getting Kevin Durant”: Mikal Bridges Justifies the Suns’ Nonchalantly Trading Him For 6ft 10″ forward

The Phoenix Suns have definitely won the trading contest this season. Up until the deadline, the Suns looked not even in contention to get Durant. Even Adrian Wojnarowski detailed how the Nets were certain they wouldn’t trade him until the deadline. However, Kevin Durant was keen on going to Phoenix since the off-season.

So, when the opportunity arose after Kyrie Irving’s exit, KD and his camp helped the Nets and the Suns negotiate the biggest deal of the season. With Kevin Durant heading to Phoenix, James Jones sent Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, and Mikal Bridges to Brooklyn. But, surprisingly, Bridges, who has played every single game for the Suns in the last 5 seasons, is not too affected by it.

Mikal Bridges claims he would have traded for Kevin Durant too

Mikal Bridges was an important player for the Phoenix Suns until he wasn’t. The team in fact gave him an extension even before they gave it to Deandre Ayton. But the second they had an opportunity to acquire Kevin Durant from the Nets, they helped Bridges pack his bags and sent him, Crowder, Cam, and four first-round picks to Brooklyn.

Speaking about the trade, Bridges acknowledged that it was a great trade. The 6ft 6″ small forward did not shy away from accepting the talent and genius of Durant. He also revealed that even he would have made that trade.

Mikal Bridges on the Suns trading him to the Nets: “I mean, I get it. You’re getting Kevin Durant. Maybe I’d probably make that trade too.” (via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/pWB9oR6XGD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 12, 2023

Usually, NBA players are well aware of the business side of the sport. They understand that trades are an essential part of the system and cannot be avoided. But even then, having fought for a team with everything possible definitely builds a bond with everyone involved. For a player to leave all of that must not be easy.

6ft 10″ Slim Reaper will return after the All-Star break

Kevin Durant has missed the last 16 games due to an MCL Sprain. Fortunately, he is expected to return to the court once the All-Star break is over. This gives him ample time to heal, rest, and practice with his new teammates.

Once the teams are back from the break, the Suns will have an entirely new look. The addition of KD to the roster is gonna improve not just their offense but also their defense. Perhaps, this is the final push the Suns needed to become serious contenders.

