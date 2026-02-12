Kendrick Perkins Declares Spurs a True Championship Contender Amid Victor Wembanyama’s “Magical” Season

The San Antonio Spurs have quietly turned into a real powerhouse in the Western Conference over the span of just one year. The team sits at 37-16 on the season and is riding a five-game winning streak, putting them right on the heels of the first-place Thunder. It is an incredible turnaround from a year ago, when the Spurs did not even compete for a Play-In spot, and much of that success can be credited to Victor Wembanyama.

The Frenchman has been stuffing the stat sheet all season, averaging around 24 points, 11 rebounds, and nearly three assists per game, while also serving as a defensive demon. He has been impacting winning in ways that go beyond the box score, from elite rim protection to forcing opponents to overhaul their entire game plan.

Now, San Antonio’s success is catching the attention of the entire league, including some of the game’s most demanding analysts. Kendrick Perkins is the latest to hop on the Spurs bandwagon, even referring to Wembanyama as a “Pegasus” on the latest edition of NBA on ESPN.

“Pegasus. A flying magical horse. That’s what Victor Wembanyama is. When you talk about the things that he’s doing on the floor, it’s magical. These are things that we’ve never seen before,” stated the ex-Celtics and Thunder player.

He’s not wrong. The “Alien” is a better nickname than a Pegasus though. He’s real and can shoot a three ball, something a flying horse certainly cannot.

More importantly than stats though is Wembanyama’s mindset. He knows that this team can contend and is playing with the mindset of someone who doesn’t want the moment to escape them. It was this very same mindset that caught Perkins’ eye.

“This young man is ready and understands the assignment. The moment right now, and the moment is there, ain’t no tomorrow for him. He wants to get it done now, and when I say get it done, lead this team to winning a championship. This squad check all boxes,” he said.

KP’s fellow analyst, Brian Windhorst, however, claimed that the Spurs are still too young of a team with little playoff experience. But that only fueled Perkins narrative more.

“They only 3-and-a-half games back. They want the No. 1 seed, so when you don’t have experience, guess what you do? You want to finish No. 1 and the top of your conference, that way you have as many playoff games on your home floor as possible.”

Whether they grab the No. 1 seed or not, the bigger message is that San Antonio’s timeline has sped up in a major way. Teams used to circle the Spurs on the schedule as an easy night. Now, they are circling them as a measuring stick.

Wembanyama is obviously not doing it alone. Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, De’Aron Fox, and Julian Champagnie are all finding their moment in the spotlight. There is a growing confidence that feels reminiscent of the old Popovich days with Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili. The league may have to accept that the Spurs are done rebuilding and officially back in the business of chasing banners.