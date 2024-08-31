Smirking At Michael Jordan’s Stance On Republicans, Stephen Curry Reveals Why He Publicly Endorsed Kamala Harris

Stephen Curry has never shied away from staying firm in his political stances and this time is no different. In an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang, Curry was asked why he endorsed the Democratic Party’s and current Vice President Kamala Harris for the Oval Office so publicly.

Chang even compared Steph to Michael Jordan and brought up MJ’s infamous “Republicans buy shoes too” quote from when Jordan refused to support Harvey Gantt for Senate in his home state of North Carolina in 1990. Steph smirked but carried on.

“I approach everything with decency and humanity. It’s not like I’m out here casting flames at the other side. It’s what I believe in.”

This came after Curry took to the DNC over a week ago after backing Harris for President in the coming election. “I believe that Kamala as President can bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward,” said Curry at DNC 2024.

In his Bloomberg interview, the Warriors superstar did admit that he ‘hates’ the backlash that anyone gets for expressing their opinions. “Not everybody is supposed to think the same way. Not everybody is supposed to have the same beliefs but you’re supposed to have a level of decency.”

LeBron James is another NBA superstar who has not stayed tight-lipped regarding politics. He most famously went at Donald Trump during his presidency by calling him a ‘bum’ on ‘X’ in 2018. Two years later, he showed love to Harris for being chosen as President Joe Biden’s running mate.

✊Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020



Times have changed when it comes to cultural figures of influence voicing their opinions on political matters. Curry is now part of a long list of public icons in recent history who have made their political views known to the masses.