“So are you’ll telling me that you can’t come to work and act like a damn idiot”: Charles Barkley takes a dig at Ben Simmons’ recent suspension

Hall of Famer and Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley had everyone in splits when he took a dig at Ben Simmons’ recent suspension. During a Sixers practice lately, Simmons was asked to leave for showing no interest in participation.

NBA fans around the globe were in for a treat with not only the season beginning but the return of the popular show Inside the NBA. The award-winning show stars Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

The show opened with Shaq telling everyone how much he missed them. However, co-panelist Charles Barkley couldn’t wait to address the recent Ben Simmons controversy. The Sixers point guard was suspended for his unprofessional behavior during practice lately.

Sir Charles known for his brutal honesty and witty nature, couldn’t wait but bring up the controversy in the opening segment itself. The Phoenix Suns legend caught everyone off-guard. However, the host of the show Ernie Johnson somehow tried to diffuse the matter.

Also read: “It’s all gonna come down to one thing for the Lakers, street clothes”: Charles Barkley takes a shot at Anthony Davis’ durability ahead of the 2021-22 season

During a segment of the show, Chuck threw some shots at Simmons. The former Sixers player used his sense of humor to mock Simmons.

Charles Barkley takes an indirect dig at Ben Simmons.

Everyone usually has their guards on when Sir Charles is about to speak. The 11x All-Star is known to be brutally honest. Thus it was a matter of time before Barkley addressed the recent suspension of Simmons.

The conversation to the opening segment began with Shaq telling everyone on the panel how much he missed them. However, Barkley had something else he wanted to get off his chest.

Shaq: “I just wanna say I really missed you guys, appreciate the friendship, appreciate working here for 10 years.”

Chuck: No. 1, I am glad to be back too. So are you’ll telling me that you can’t come to work and act like a damn idiot cause Shaq you have been getting away with it for a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt)

Barkley was referring to the recent suspension of Sixers point guard Ben Simmons. Doc Rivers had asked the 3x All-Star to leave practice lately, owing to his unprofessional behavior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Complex Sports (@complexsports)

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal, you aren’t better than Wilt Chamberlain!”: Charles Barkley argues with Shaq as he lists his Top Lakers’ centers of All-Time

Barkley has been very vocal about his criticism of the 25-year old. Having played for the Philly team, Chuck feels it’s unfair for the fans to have such a situation who pay their hard-earned money to watch an NBA game.