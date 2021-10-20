“It’s all gonna come down to one thing for the Lakers, street clothes”: Charles Barkley takes a shot at Anthony Davis’ durability ahead of the 2021-22 season

Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley believes Anthony Davis will play a crucial factor in the LA Lakers’ success this season. However, Sir Charles cannot hold himself back from taking a shot at AD’s health, calling him street clothes once again.

Basketball fans wait eagerly for the popular show Inside the NBA as they do for the official season to begin during the off-season. The crew of the show never fails to impress with their funny antics. The award-winning show consists of some of the best minds in basketball, starring Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

With the season opener kicking off, the cast sat down to discuss the matchup between the Warriors and the Lakers. During the segment, Barkley stated that the Lakers’ fortunes depended on mainly one person, Anthony Davis, whom he addressed as street clothes.

The Phoenix Suns legend was taking a shot at AD’s durability. The LA Lakers’ inability to defend the crown had a lot to do with Davis’ injuries during the regular season. The Lakers big man played 36 games during the season.

During the Lakers’ first-round against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 playoffs, AD would suffer a groin injury that would have him benched. Thus while discussing their chances minus Davis, Barkley would coin the term street clothes.

Charles Barkley addresses Anthony Davis as street clothes before the LA Lakers’ season opener against the Warriors.

The LA Lakers are currently one of the teams under most media scrutiny, heading into the 2021-22 season. The Lakers front office made the most noise this off-season, acquiring the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, and Dwight Howard.

With an aging LeBron James, the team has constantly trolled for assembling a veteran star cast. Thus it was no surprise when Barkley took some shots at the Lakers roster. The former MVP believes the purple and gold team’s success lies on the shoulders of AD, aka street clothes.

“Let me tell you’ll something. This Lakers team, I’ve looked at this Lakers team, it’s gonna come down to one thing street clothes (Anthony Davis). If street clothes, LeBron’s older, Westbrook’s older, and those guys on the bench. If Anthony Davis is the best player or one of the top 5 players in the NBA, the Lakers are gonna be legit. If Anthony Davis spends more time in street clothes than he do in being one of the five best basketball players in the world, all the pieces they bought around him aren’t gonna matter.

It’s going to come down to one thing… street clothes.” 😂 Chuck gives his take on the Lakers this season. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Ef5WBSZNyB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 20, 2021

With the looks of it, Barkley might have to be careful with his words henceforth as Davis was the leading scorer on the Lakers roster up till the 3rd quarter. The Lakers star had great alley-oop dunks and fadeaway shots during the game.