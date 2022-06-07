“So the Lakers have a 12-year old to trade”: Patrick Beverley takes a hilarious jibe at the purple and gold for having no 1st round pick until 2027

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley takes a hilarious dig at the Lakers ahead of the offseason in light of their limited cap space and draft picks.

It was a new day for Lakers Nation, who got an official introduction of Darwin Ham as the new head coach. Despite a disappointing outing last season, the purple and gold are looking to run it back with its veteran crew, having exhausted most of its resources.

The Lakers, who entered the season as championship contenders, failed to make the play-in tournament. Sixteen games below +500, the Lakers had more controversies than wins last season. On the reported advice of LeBron James, Rob Pelinka and co went on a limb to acquire former MVP, Russell Westbrook.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

The front office agreed to part ways with the young guns on the roster, coupled with future draft picks, unknowingly preparing for a disaster to haunt them for the next couple of years. Matters only became worse with Westbrook being a complete misfit on the team.

Also read: “I was shot in the face by accident”: Darvin Ham’s hard-hitting response when asked about dealing with the pressure of coaching the Lakers

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, Patrick Beverley provided a humorous take while discussing the Lakers’ contracts going into the off-season.

The Lakers have a 12-year-old as their only first-round draft pick going into the off-season.

Whether it’s the Westbrook or Anthony Davis trade, Pelinka and co have exhausted most of their draft picks. The purple and gold organization went the extra mile for King James. Unfortunately, both AD and Russ have failed to deliver, whether it’s health concerns or poor performances.

Though there is no scarcity of talent on the roster, the Lakers need to figure a way to win games. While Davis needs to improve his durability, Westbrook needs to accept a limited role. Recently, the Lakers held an introductory press conference with new head coach Darwin Ham, making them the hot topic of television debates.

While discussing the future of the purple and gold on NBA Today, Pat Beverley had his sense of humor on display. The host of the show, Malika Andrews, addressed how the earliest draft pick the Lakers had to offer was in 2027, to which Beverley replied, “So a 12-year-old.”

Malika Andrews: “Remember: The earliest 1st rounder the Lakers can trade is the 2027 pick” Patrick Beverley: “So a 12-year old.” 😂pic.twitter.com/vo0yOZjIy4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 6, 2022

Pat Bev’s comments had co-panelist NBA veteran Vince Carter break into laughter. Sadly, Beverley’s statement is the bitter reality based on facts. Hopefully, with Coach Ham on board, James and co can figure ways to win games.

Also read: ‘Don’t think LeBron James would be as successful in 80s-90s’: When Rasheed Wallace claimed Lakers star wouldn’t survive in the Michael Jordan era