HomeSearch

“Trying to Shoot Over Bol Bol is Like Trying to Shoot Over a Skyscraper”: NBA Twitter Reacts to 7ft 2″ Magic Forward Blocking Luka Doncic

Arjun Julka
|Thu Nov 10 2022

"Trying to Shoot Over Bol Bol is Like Trying to Shoot Over a Skyscraper": NBA Twitter Reacts to 7ft 2" Magic Forward Blocking Luka Doncic

Nov 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Orlando Magic center Bol Bol (10) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Magic big man Bol Bol locks up Luka Doncic on defense, blocking the Mavericks superstar’s mid-range fadeaway jumper. The 7ft 2″ forward is having an impressive outing this season, a top 10 leader in blocks, averaging 2.2 per game, while even showcasing his versatility on the offense.

Coming off a career-high against the Kings, Bol Bol seems to have developed the 3-ball. Son of Manute Bol, known to be one of the tallest players in NBA history, the Magic forward was rated as a 5-star recruit. Unfortunately, injuries derailed the South Sudanese native from being a lottery pick in the 2019 draft.

Drafted as the 44th pick, Bol Bol, has been shipped from one team to another. However, the 22-year-old is showing signs of a potential threat in the league on both ends of the floor. Currently averaging 11.4 PPG and 6.8 RPG, the Magic center is shooting an efficient 67.6% from the field.

Also read: “Did you really forget who Bol Bol is?!”: Rob Perez shows his frustration as Nuggets trade former Oregon Ducks star for the NBA equivalent of peanuts

Recently, the Magic big man sent Twitter into a tizzy with his defense on Luka Magic, which included a sensational block on the three-time All-Star.

NBA Twitter reacts to Bol Bol stealing the show against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Bol Bol’s progression as a player merely hasn’t been limited to blocking opponents at the rim. The former Oregan player is skilled on offense too.

Bol Bol has been jacking up 3s off-late.

The seven-foot center has some tricks up his sleeve, including an impressive step back.

Also read: “Detroit didn’t want Bol Bol because he’s too skinny???”: NBA Twitter baffled as Pistons void deal with Denver Nuggets for the 7-footer following failed physical with the team

 

About the author
Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka

Arjun Julka is a NBA author at The SportsRush. Basketball isn’t just a sport for this 26-year-old, who hails from Mumbai. He began watching the sport after stumbling upon a court in his society, helping him identify an undiscovered passion for the game of hoops. Now an ardent fan, Arjun supports Stephen Curry and the Warriors but also enjoys watching Giannis Antetokounmpo own the paint. When it comes to the GOAT debate, the TSR author feels LeBron James is yet to receive a lot of his due but cannot deny marveling at Michael Jordan’s resume.

Read more from Arjun Julka