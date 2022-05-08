“Some of the finishes that Ja Morant had in Game 2, I saw comparisons to Michael Jordan”: Draymond Green lauds the 2022 MIP for his MJ-like plays in the Grizzlies-Warriors series

Draymond Green dishes some huge compliments towards Ja Morant, comparing the 2022 MIP’s finishes from Game 2 to that of Michael Jordan’s.

In Game 2 of the Warriors-Grizzlies series, Ja Morant had one of the best performances in these playoffs. The high-flying guard was simply unstoppable as he went on to record 47 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, leading Memphis to a 106-101 win.

Now, ever since Ja Morant set foot in the NBA, he has been compared to some of the game’s greatest. Due to his unreal athleticism, the #2 pick in the 2019 draft drew comparisons to Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, and even Allen Iverson.

Recently, Draymond Green showered Morant with love comparing the 2022 Most Improved Player’s finishes from Game 2 of the series, to that of the great Michael Jordan.

“You just gotta take your hat off to Ja Morant, he makes some incredible plays”: Draymond Green

Dray lauded Morant for his MJ-like plays during that game. Green further said on his podcast:

“Ja Morant. Some of the finishes that he had in that game, I saw some of the comparisons to Air Jordan. It was absolutely incredible. The 1 where I went vertical and he did whatever he did in the air and went underneath that was just one of the incredible finishes. It was absolutely insane. I’m going back looking at that like ‘man!’ You just gotta take your hat off to him, he makes some incredible plays.”

Green isn’t wrong at all. Morant, with all his nasty and athletic finishes, did show flashes of a young MJ.

Now that the Grizzlies are down 2-1 in the series, Memphis will surely hope Morant overcomes his injury and replicates his performance from Game 2 throughout the remainder of the series.