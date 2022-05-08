“Jordan is a dirty player for injuring Ja Morant and Steve Kerr should be ashamed!”: NBA Twitter livid at Warriors star ‘grabbing and yanking’ Grizzlies no. 12 knee

NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies head coach, Taylor Jenkins, talking about Ja Morant potentially getting injured by Jordan Poole.

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies had the unfortunate task of leaving FedEx Forum arena to go play their first away game of the WCSF against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3. Oracle Arena was a death sentence for a bevy of teams in the past in the Playoffs and Chase Center brought a similar energy as well.

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole would torch the Grizz on the perimeter with their drives to the rim along with the former constantly getting to the line. The two combined for 57 points and the Dubs as a whole had one of the greatest shooting performances in postseason history, boasting a true shooting percentage of 76.2%.

Also read: “Jordan gambled at night, Rodman goes to Vegas, Ja Morant goes to a nightclub”: NBA Twitter reacts to Grizzlies guard partying in San Francisco ahead of Game Three

Despite this being a blowout (142-112), several interesting things took place in the game. The main storyline out of Game 3 unfortunately, is yet another injury. This time, Ja Morant had his knee injured on potentially two separate plays.

NBA Twitter’s take on Ja Morant getting injured.

On one play late in the game, Ja Morant, along with other Warriors players including Jordan Poole, were diving for a loose ball. A close-up of what took place in all the chaos shows Poole grabbing onto Morant’s right knee in an attempt to get the ball.

Also read: “Stephen Curry is 6/7 on step-back 2’s, he needs to take more!”: NBA Twitter lays out perfect plan for Warriors star to beat Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

Poole insists that it was a basketball play and that he would never want to see any player in the NBA get injured. Taylor Jenkins (Grizzlies head coach), says that he’s waiting for his superstar player to get evaluated to get a full extent of what happened but wasn’t shy to say that Jordan ‘grabbed and yanked’ at Morant’s knee.

NBA Twitter on the other hand, was far more livid when discussing what transpired between Ja Morant and Jordan Poole. Many believe that Poole did this on purpose and that he should be suspended the way Dillon Brooks was while others side up for him, claiming he was clearly going for the ball.

Dirty player. @SteveKerr should be ashamed. There’s a code and Poole broke it. pic.twitter.com/9j4UX7QWks — Brennon Chapman (@BrennonChapman) May 8, 2022

Reminder Poole should have been suspended this game for coming off the bench after Payton’s injury… but okay! ☺️ — Trev (@trevorcisneroz) May 8, 2022

Poole was trying to hurt him. Press for a punishment. He going to get that Brooks treatment — Jay (@ranchpizzzas) May 8, 2022

Ja ended up having a great game, dropping 34 points on 61.9% shooting from the field.