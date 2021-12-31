“My target date is up to Mr. Celebrini”: Klay Thompson hints at soonest possible return, buoying Warriors fans with another knee injury update

Klay Thompson thinks he’s ready and raring to go. The 5-time All-Star is waiting for the go-ahed from the world-famous Dr. Celebrini.

Dr. Rick Celebrini has been consulting with the Golden State Warriors for what is now his 4th straight season. Warriors President Bob Myers hired Dr. Celebrini following the departure of their former performance therapist – Chelsea Lane.

He’s had stints in the past working with 2-time MVP and current Nets head coach Steve Nash. Nash credits Dr. Celebrini with prolonging his prime – which he hit after hitting the age of 30.

Dr. Celebrini has also played a key role in micromanaging the 2 injury rehabs that Klay has had to go through. Thompson hasn’t seen the NBA floor in over 900 days now. Klay suffered an Achilles tear just before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, negating his ACL rehab from the 2019 NBA Finals.

It has been a long road for the basketball-rabid shooter, who’s one of the greats of the game. Every NBA fan loves watching the prettiest jumper in the league in full flow, and with good reason.

Klay Thompson buoys Warriors fans with another knee injury update

Klay Thompson spoke to The Athletic’s Anthony Slate with regards to his anticipated injury return. Warriors fans were first given a soft date of 23rd December for his initial return, but he’s been taking it easy.

His last injury did, after all, occur during a preseason 5-on-5 scrimmage last year.

Klay Thompson said he feels “very close” -Target date? “That’s up to Mr. Celebrini.” -Set on it being a home return? “Yeah. I want it to be in front of our fans. They deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/xx8f4tUKQF — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 31, 2021

Klay Thompson also made it clear that nothing would please him more than a return at Chase Center. Klay has yet to take the floor at the Warriors’ new arena, opened at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Nothing would buoy Warriors fans’ championship aspirations more than the return of their most reliable two-way player. Klay was a machine when he last played, and while expecting the same level right off the bat is sheer folly, Klay’s game isn’t predicated on explosive movements. He should be able to slot in as an efficient shooter, if not much more.